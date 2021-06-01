Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna certainly has this factor. She enjoys documenting her life on Instagram and often shares a comfortable style on her feed.
One day ago, the actress reposted an alluring fan edition of her on her Instagram that left everyone in awe. In this photo, she was wearing a light beige one-piece maxi dress that had shoulder straps. Plus, she wore a slim and long collar that went perfectly with the dress.
She kept her hair in the waves of the beach. Along with that, she went for some glowing makeup and gave us a fierce pose. The best part about this image was the ethereal crown which made this image very divine.
Surabhi Chandna was seen on the show Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein which came out earlier this year.
Also Read: Surbhi Chandna Sets Summer Mood With Red And White Tie-Dye Dress
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.