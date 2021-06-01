Masked dancer unveils international burlesque artist after latest elimination





Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Masked Dancer. The masked dancer said goodbye to her third celebrity contender on Monday night, with an international artist surprising viewers as she took off her disguise. Currently in the middle of a week on ITV, the dance-focused spin-off of The Masked Singer has already knocked out Diversity star Jordan Banjo and pop singer (and Strictly Come Dancing) finalist Louise Redknapp from the competition. In the last installment of the series, it was Beetroot’s turn to step down, the star in her costume having already been teased by the host. Joel Dommett as one of its most popular offers to date. Beetroot was in fact the international burlesque performer Dita Von Teese, who has since explained what motivated her to do the show in the first place. Kieron McCarron / ITV Dita Von Teese has now been eliminated from The Masked Dancer “I thought it would be fun to do something unexpected and out of my character, ”she told ITV. “I’ve never done anything like this, and I’m not a competitive person, but I knew it would be hilarious. I also knew people wouldn’t expect me to be in a mask. She added, “I was also nervous about taking The Masked Dancer because my dance experience is limited to ballet and social dances from the 30’s and 40’s and, of course, striptease. “I didn’t expect to go far in the competition but I knew it would be hard for them to guess me and I knew I would be unique.” Kieron McCarron / ITV Beetroot gave his last performance on Monday evening Monday morning, Joel Dommett told Lorraine: “There was one [contestant] in particular, that for me that was the biggest reaction I gave when I was told it was them. I just couldn’t believe they put on the show. I never believed they would. When in a rush when they would be unmasked, Joel teased, “Potentially tonight… I think I might have lost my job, I’m not sure. Kieron McCarron / ITV Masked dancer host Joel Dommett Nine masked stars now remain in the competition, with Knickerbocker Glory narrowly avoiding elimination when it landed in the last two Monday. The Masked Dancer continues Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. on ITV.







