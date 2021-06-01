Greater Cincinnati Pride Month events for 2021





June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month, and the Cincinnati area is teeming with celebrations throughout the month. Here are the when and the places around town. Do you know of any events that we haven’t listed here? Email details to [email protected] June 1 Backwards: an affirmative epiphany, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Price Hill Branch Library, 970 Purcell Avenue, East Price Hill. Exhibition of self-portraits and statements of transgender individuals with responsive poems by poets from Greater Cincinnati. Runs from June 1 to July 3. Pride Film Series, 6:30 p.m., Esquire Theater, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton. June 1: “Monsoon”. June 8: “Welcome to Chechnya”. June 15: “Paris is burning”. June 22: “Ammonite”. June 29: “Tangerine”. Release. Pride in Gano Alley, throughout the month, Gano Alley next to the 21C Hotel, 609 Walnut St., Downtown. Alley transformed by rainbow flags. VIP Pride Celebration Party, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Vom Fass, Crestview Hills Town Center, 2870 Town Center Blvd., Crestview Hills. Wear festive outfits and enjoy a 3-course dinner with a cocktail and 2 glasses of wine. $ 35. eventbrite.com. After:Stonewall riot anniversary: ​​the moment that changed gay life in Cincinnati June 3 Eye-opening art show, Creative House of Art and Design, 609 Main Street, Covington. Part of Cincy Black Pride. The exhibition runs from June 3 to 30. cincinnatiblackpride.com. Celebration of multi-faith pride, 6:00 p.m., Northern Kentucky Children’s Home, 200 Home Road, Covington. Celebration in a large tent. Affirm Faith / Belief Systems with Cincinnati Pride, NKY Pride, Lawrenceburg Pride, and Cincy Black Pride. Event shared virtually too. cincinnatipride.org. Jackie Cox One Woman Show, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Below Zero Salon, 1122 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhin. 18 and over for the first show, 21 for the late show. eventbrite.com. June 5 Pride walk, 11:00 a.m., Rotary Park, 208 High St., Hamilton. Walk to Marcum Park for the start of the Pride Festival. Release. hamiltonohiopride.com. Pride festival, noon to 11 p.m., Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. Features vendors, food trucks, live music and DJs, community organizations, a beer stall supporting pride, games and activities for kids. hamiltonohiopride.com. Pride concert, 6 pm-11pm, RiversEdge Amphitheater, 295 N. Second St., Hamilton. Sponsored by Hamilton Ohio Pride. With local drag queens, Dakota Green and The Skivvies. 18 years and over. Release. hamiltonohiopride.com. June 6 Northern Kentucky PrideFest 2021, noon to 5 p.m., Mainstrasse Village, Main Street, Covington. Salespeople, performers, family activities, and food and beverage options. nkypridecenter.org. June 11 Cincinnati Red Pride Evening, 7:10 p.m., Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown. cincinnatipride.org. June 12 Love the Wyoming Art Show, 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Wyoming Fine Arts Center, 322 Wyoming Ave. Local queer artists present their work. Upside down: launch of an affirmative epiphany book and poetry reading, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Price Hill Branch Library, 970 Purcell Avenue, East Price Hill. Meet participating artists and poets. Exhibition of self-portraits and statements of transgender individuals with responsive poems by poets from Greater Cincinnati. Information: Commissioner Saad Ghosn, [email protected] Pride Pool Takeover, 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday to Sunday, Ziegler swimming pool, 1322 rue Sycamore, on the Rhine. DJ Syimone plays tunes on Saturday, DJ Jayy on Sunday. Sessions run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 12:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Must book the session in advance via zieglerpark.org. The vixen, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Main Event, 835 Main Street, downtown. RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 Competitor Visits. Reservations:facebook.com/maineventcincinnati. June 13 Sacred value, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 7388 E. Kemper Road, Sycamore Township. Spirit-filled afternoon of live music, games, worship, glitter tattoos, balloon art, ice cream and more. Resources and information for those seeking support for LGBTQIA people in their congregations and families. Showtunes Sunday, 5-9 p.m., Salon Below Zero, 1122 Walnut St., on the Rhine. Hosted by David Dalton and VJ Paul. Black Alphabet Film Festival, streaming from June 13 to 17. The June 17 finale includes a lively virtual discussion of the feature films “Mama Gloria” and “13th and Republic”. cincinnatiblackpride.com. June 16 City Hall: State of Black LGBTQCincinnati, From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., broadcast live. Round table. Free, but pre-registration required. cincinnatiblackpride.com. June 18 Vizazi Torch Prize, Live event link shared on the day of the event. Hosts Jennifer Balenciaga and Marc Morgan. Performances by Aziza Love and Gravel & Grit. cincinatiblackpride.com. Cincy Black Pride Juneteenth Kickoff Party, 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m., Esoteric Brewing Company, 918 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills. Celebrate Cincy’s Black Pride. Presented by DJ Jayy and DJ Rah D. cincinnatiblackpride.com. June 19 Reception of the Eyes Open Art exhibition, 6-8 p.m., Creative House of Art and Design, 609 Main Street, Covington. Part of Cincy Black Pride. The exhibition runs from June 3 to 30. cincinnatiblackpride.com. Cincy Pride Northside, 6-8 p.m., Liberty Exhibition Hall, 3938 Spring Grove Ave., Northside. Starring drag headliners Maxi Glamor of Dragula, the reality show and Jade Jolie from RuPaul’s Drag Race. $ 10 – $ 20. eventbrite.com. Cincy Pride Northside, 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., MixWell’s, 3935 Spring Grove Ave., Northside. BlackOut: Cincy Pride Edition, 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., Good Judy’s, 4169 Hamilton Ave., Northside. House and deep and soulful classics with DJ Fred Pierce. cincinnatiblackpride.com. 23 june Film in the park: Pride Night, 8 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Movie: “Bring it”. washingtonpark.org. June 24 Pride Summer Sip, 6:00 p.m., The Redmoor, 3187 Linwood Ave., Mount Lookout. Drink specials, live music and more. Sponsored by Queen City Lemonade. eventbrite.com. Pride party, 4:40 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., On the Rhine Eatery, 100 E. Court St., Downtown. The LGBTQ community can come together, enjoy cocktails, light finger foods, and interactive opportunities. Swag bag for the first 150 registrants. Space is limited. eventbrite.com. June 25 Pride of Middletown, 5-11 p.m., 1050 Central Ave., Middletown. Wear your rainbow gear and enjoy a Pride Colors tour with signature drinks from participating bars. Sign up for the High Heel Dash and try to race with a drag queen. Exploration is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., High Heel Dash is 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.facebook.com/pridemiddletown. June 26 Backwards: a group discussion on affirmative epiphany, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Price Hill Branch Library, 970 Purcell Avenue, East Price Hill. Panel presentation and Q&A on Personal, Social and Legal LGBTQA considerations with panelists Ashton Michael Lee, Phebe Beiser and Scott Knox. Poetry readings from an exhibition of self-portraits and statements by transgender individuals with responsive poems by poets from Greater Cincinnati. Information: Commissioner Saad Ghosn, [email protected] Pride party,4-8, Gano Alley next to the 21C Hotel, 609 Walnut St., Downtown. Includes outdoor Metropole grill, drink specials, dancing, raffle prizes and more. Family activities from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. include sidewalk chalk, bubbles, face paint, and kids’ slushies. Live DJ. A portion of the proceeds benefits Transform Cincy. Free, reservations: eventbrite.com. 21C Love Is Love hotel package, One night stay includes $ 50 Metropole Restaurant credit, 21C Pride gift bag, $ 10 donation to Transform Cincy. Deployment of Cincy pride, 8-10 p.m., Smale Riverfront Park Piano, 166 W. Mehring Way, downtown. In partnership with Cincinnati Rollergirls, take an evening tour (or stroll) from the Smale Park Piano to the Riverside Outdoor Rink. All wheels are welcome. Cincinnati Men’s Choir: Big Gay Broadway, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. online streaming. Explore the many GLBT contributions to show tunes. Reservations: cincinnatimenschorus.org. Kandy Muse, 8 pm-11pm, Main Event, 835 Main Street, Downtown. Visit of Kandy Muse, finalist of season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Reservations: facebook.com/maineventcincinnati. June 27 Pride market, 11 am-4pm, Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Casual shopping experience featuring local and overseas businesses. Caracole on-site to provide free and private HIV testing services. Music by DJ Jules and DJ Rah D. washingtonpark.org. Wigs And Waffles, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Fueled Collective, 3825 Edwards Road, Norwood. Celebrate Pride 2021 with a brunch to benefit LGBTQ programs at Lighthouse Youth & Family Services. $ 49, includes brunch, open bar and drag show. cincydragbrunch.com. PrideDrag Brunch, 11:00 a.m., Subzero Cabaret, 1120 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine. The drag queens pay homage to Studio 54. A Catered Affair prepares 3 elective courses. All ages are welcome. Reservations sold in tables of 2 and 4 places, $ 31 per person. cabaretcincinnati.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos