James Corden shares update on Carpool Karaokes’ comeback





James Corden has informed fans of the expected return of his popular late-night segment, Carpool Karaoke. the Late show The host kicked off the skit in which he walks with famous musical guests singing their biggest hits in 2015. Previous guests included Lady Gaga, The Foo Fighters, Adele, Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Elton John, Ariana Grande, Madonna and Cardi B. Some of the most memorable moments include McCartney taking Corden on a tour of Liverpool and Wonder serenades Cordens’ wife over the phone with a rendition of I Just Called to Say I Love You. Appearing in a virtual interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the presenter said he’s still not sure when he’ll get the green light to restart the segment. advised I do not really know. We wonder when someone will tell us it’s OK, he says. Hopefully by the end of summer, or fall, we will be able to start over. He confirmed that there was a whole series of artists he and the Late show the team was desperate to get on board. We seem to be working in maybe the toughest building on Earth, so I hope so much I can get it done before the end of the year, he said. Corden appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his new film, Peter Rabbit 2, in which he voices the main character. Last month it was reported that the film had helped give UK cinemas a boost when they reopened after some lockdown restrictions were lifted. This weekend’s performance exceeded our expectations as customers were eager to return to the cinema and enjoy the full movie experience, including traditional popcorn which led to strong franchise revenues, Cineworld said. in a statement on May 24. CEO Mooky Greidinger added: We are particularly pleased with the warm welcome our employees have received and the positive feedback from returning customers. With the releases next week of Cruella, and A quiet place 2, we expect next weekend’s results to be strong. You can read our review of Cruella here.

