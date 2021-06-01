Latest Washington news, sports, business & entertainment at 9:20 p.m. PDT

SETTLEMENT OF THE DATE OF THE MISSED COURT

Decision: missed court date in Washington does not imply guilt

EVERETT, Washington (AP) The Washington State Supreme Court this month unanimously rejected the idea that a man who skipped his court date could be presented as evidence that he is felt guilty of the original crime. The Daily Herald reported that state Supreme Court justices have agreed that criminalizing a single missed court date could disproportionately harm people of color or people without reliable transportation or scheduling conflicts. The decision came less than a year after the state legislature revised the bail law, giving people more time to fulfill a warrant. The case must now return to Snohomish County, where prosecutors may decide to retry the case.

LOST APPLES FOUND

7 varieties of apples thought to be lost have been located

YAKIMA, Washington (AP) Seven varieties of apples previously thought to be lost or extinct have been found in eastern Washington. Several have been found on land near the communities of Pullman, Colfax and Moscow. The Lost Apple Project and the Temperate Orchard Conservancy announced the latest findings this month. The Lost Apple Project has partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in Washington and Idaho. The groups found 29 apples believed to be missing. The last seven apples were found in ancient orchards in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

FATAL SHOOTING-SEATTLE

Man shot dead in Seattle homeless camp

SEATTLE (AP) A 31-year-old man was shot dead at a homeless campsite in the Seattles Ravenna neighborhood. The shooting took place just after 5 a.m. on Monday in Olga Park. This is according to Inspector Valerie Carson, spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department. Witnesses said that prior to the incident, the victim left his tent to speak with the alleged shooter. Several people called 911 to report gunshots. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He died at the scene. Police failed to arrest a suspect on Monday afternoon.

FATAL SHOOTING-VANCOUVER

Man shot dead outside his Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) A man has been found dead near a Vancouver home after reporting gunfire in the Uptown Village neighborhood. The Vancouver Police Department responded to a report of gunfire at around 5:25 a.m. Monday. Police said when officers and emergency medical personnel arrived, they found an adult male outside a residence. He was dead. The Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Unit was investigating, but it was unclear exactly what led to the fatal shooting. No further details have been released. It is not known if there were any arrests.

MISSIONARY-LEGACY CHANGE

A close examination of the legacy of the pioneer missionary of the Northwest

SPOKANE, Washington (AP) Marcus Whitman has been an iconic figure in early Pacific Northwest history for generations. The Protestant missionary was among 13 people killed in 1847 by the Cayuse tribe near Walla Walla, Washington. But there has been a new criticism of Whitman and a reassessment of his actions seen by many as imperialist and destructive. The Washington legislature voted to remove the Whitmans statue from Statuary Hall in Washington, DC Students at Walla Walla’s Whitman College recently protested to demand the removal of another Whitman statue from the college campus bearing his name. And a new book says that a well-known story about Whitman’s efforts to save the Northwest from British rule has been fabricated.

KAYAK RESCUE

Man rescued after falling from kayak in Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) Port units in Seattle rescued a 31-year-old man after he fell from his kayak and remained in Puget Sound for at least an hour. Seattle Police said a port unit spotted an empty kayak around 3:30 p.m. Saturday off Alki Beach. When they got closer, they realized that a man was hanging onto the side. He was wearing a life jacket but had been in the water for at least an hour and was almost exhausted. The man was brought ashore and taken to hospital.

BOAT RESCUE-MUD

13 stranded when boats get stuck in mud on the Oregon coast

TILLAMOOK, Oregon (AP) More than a dozen people were stranded after two boats got stuck in mud on the Oregon coast. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the Tillamook Fire Department responded to a report of beached boats in Tillamook Bay around 10 p.m. Saturday. Thirteen of them were involved and some were trying to swim back to shore. The sheriff’s office says crews reached the boats and boarded the four youngest and coldest victims. They were taken to medical staff at Memaloose Boat Ramp. Four other people were rescued by a second boat. The other five swam across before first responders arrived.

HIGH SPEED CHASE

Spokane man flees from soldiers in high-speed pursuit in Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) A man from Spokane was named Sunday following a high-speed chase in northern Idaho. Idaho State Police said Jonathon Lewis was driving erratically on Interstate 90 in a stolen SUV. Troopers tried to Lewis but took off. At one point Lewis hit the brakes, causing a soldier to deflect. He collided with the soldiers’ vehicle. The chase continued on Interstate 90 and Highway 95 at speeds in excess of 110 mph. Lewis then collided with two other vehicles. A spike tape was used to end the chase. Lewis got out of the SUV with a hatchet. A deputy used a taser to take him into custody.

CLIMBER DEATH HOOD

63-year-old man dies in fall while climbing Mount Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) A 63-year-old man died Sunday after falling 500 feet while descending Mount Hood. The man, whose name has not been released, was climbing with his adult son when he fell to the 10,500-foot level on Old Chute Road. Rescue teams navigated what MPs called difficult terrain and dangers from hydrogen sulphide and other poisonous gases escaping from fumaroles along the road as they made their way to the scene of the accident. They made eye contact with the fallen climber, who was not moving. When rescuers reached the climber, he was dead.

COUPLE COUPE

Sheriff officials: Washington man stabs his parents to death

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. (AP) Washington State Police said a man stabbed his parents to death on Sunday. Pierce County Sheriff officials said a neighbor reported seeing a man on the street in Bonney Lake and the 29-year-old man’s son covered in blood near his father. The neighbor tried to hold the man at gunpoint, but the man ran inside. KOMO-TV reports that the neighbor then heard the man’s mother screaming inside the house. The man’s father died in a hospital. Her mother died inside the house. The deputies arrested the man on their arrival. Sheriff officials have not disclosed the identity of the victims or the suspect.