‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Karan Mehra arrested for ‘beating’ his wife Nisha Rawal: the Tribune India





Mumbai, June 1 Popular TV actor Karan Mehra has been arrested for allegedly beating his wife at their Mumbai residence, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening, after which the actor was taken into custody. He was released on bail from the police station in the early hours of Tuesday, the official said. Goregaon police received a call from their control room about the incident at around 11 p.m. Monday, he said. Police went to the actor’s home and took him to the police station. His wife Nisha Rawal, who is also a television actor, filed a complaint against him with the police after they had an argument, the official said. A case has been registered against Mehra under Articles 336 IPC (endangering human life or personal safety of others), 337 (injury caused by an act that endangers human life), 332 (willful injury to deter the official from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to cause a breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said. After completing the legal formalities, the actor was released on bail from the police station, he said. Opening up to the incident, Karan’s friend and colleague, actor Rohan Mehra, says he never realized there was an issue between the couple. “He was head over heels in love with his wife. They are both very close to me. We traveled together too. It was a long time ago. We spoke on Instagram. I never thought there was. a problem. But no one can tell if there is a problem between husband and wife, “he told IANS. Rohan says Karan was not a violent person. “He wasn’t like that. On Bigg Boss too, he never raised his voice. He never hurt anyone. It’s very strange. You can’t tell what’s going on in someone’s personal life. But he’s never done anything like it. Otherwise he’s a no-one’s gem, “Rohan says. Mehra is known for her role in the TV series “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”. Meanwhile, according to a previous report in Spotboye, an FIR was filed against Karan Mehra at Goregaon Police Station on Monday evening. Karan and Nisha’s wedding has been on the rocks for some time now. A fight broke out between the two on Monday evening and Karan would have ended up hitting Nisha. The couple has appeared in various television series, including the dance reality show “Nach Baliye”. – With agencies







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos