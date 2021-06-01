As Coronavirus Shuts Down Bollywood Productions Again, Film Studios Face Growing Uncertainty

As production companies grapple with India’s second deadly wave, many productions have been frozen

Hollywood appears to be on the mend, with movie schedules slowly filling up with blockbusters for the first time in more than a year since the start of the pandemic. However, for Bollywood, another of the world’s largest film industries, things currently look worse than at the height of the first wave of the world. coronavirus pandemic last year.

India’s Mumbai-based film industry eclipses Hollywood in terms of production. In 2019, the year before Covid-19 wreaked havoc on filming schedules around the world, the Film Federation of India reported that 2,446 Indian films had been certified by the Central Film Certification Board of the country. That’s more than three times the roughly 700 films produced by Hollywood in a typical year.

The biggest [studios] having abandoned projects or putting them in cold storage. There’s no point in keeping people on the payroll without knowing when you’re going to fire. – Chintan Sarda, vice-president of Shorts TV

Fast forward to the present and the business consultancy firm Ernst & Young stated in its recent annual report India’s media and entertainment industry reports that the value of the film industries has more than halved, from $ 2.6 billion in 2019 to $ 1 billion in 2020. Longer it seems that margins d optimism is limited this year as well.

Mumbais’s film industry produces nearly half of Indian films and was shut down by the local government in mid-April due to rising infection rates. This meant renowned productions such as Ram setu, Amazon Prime Videos, first Indian co-production with Akshay Kumar; and Goodbye, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, stopped. Ram setu had already suffered delays in early April when Kumar and 45 other crewmembers tested positive for Covid-19. Likewise, the theatrical release of Eid by Salman Khans Radhe: your most wanted bhai was canceled and the film was only released on streaming platforms in India instead.

A worker fumigates a closed multiplex cinema to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Ahmedabad. AFP



Other state governments have followed suit with restrictions to stem the rise in Covid-19 infections. Coupled with the self-imposed regulations enacted by many Indian regional industries, it is almost impossible to get a clear national picture since the Covid-19 state measures are not led by the central government. Zakir Hussain, whose Icon Art Production in Dubai provides the crew and equipment for many Indian films made in the city, says the entire industry is de facto on hold until at least this month. Cinemas nationwide are also closed again after reopening last October and operating at 100% capacity in February.

The industry’s immediate future looks uncertain at best, which is perhaps why few of the major Indian film studios and distributors in India and the Gulf contacted by The National were ready to comment on their plans or their short and medium term expectations.

One tactic employed by Western productions to continue amid the pandemic has been to bubble in foreign locations where regulations permit. Tom Cruise and the Impossible mission The team, for example, has set up Covid-secured sets in the UK and Abu Dhabi in order to continue filming. But with travelers from India currently barred from entering many countries around the world, including the United Arab Emirates, due to the more contagious variant that has emerged there, that option is not an option.

People stand in front of a closed cinema in Amritsar on October 15, 2020. AFP



Abu Dhabis twofour54, who has provided location services for many Indian productions in recent years, says he is in constant discussion with producers and there is a lot of interest in filming in the capital once regulations allow. , but offers no indication at the time.

While the major studios we reached out to have not commented on details of any closings or potential reboots, they were keen to stress that they are not sitting idly by while the pandemic passes. Aditya Chopra, filmmaker and president of Yash Raj Films (producer of India’s biggest box office success of 2019 War), pledged to buy vaccines for workers in the industry in an attempt to get production back on track.

Aditya Chopra has come forward to vaccinate daily workers across the entire Hindi film industry, Yash Raj Films said. The National in a report. YRF urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow the company to purchase 60,000 Covid-19 vaccines and cover all expenses related to the vaccination program for these workers.

Shorts TV, a global streaming platform that hosts Oscar-qualified short films from around the world, hosts the Best of India Short Film Festival every year. Chintan Sarda, Vice President for Indian Content Acquisition at Shorts TV, reveals that this year the festival has attracted more admissions than ever.

It’s a pretty democratized filming process since 4K cameras are available on your phone, so you can just finish it off on software, he says. It is no longer a necessity to have a team of 15 or 20 people to make a film. I guess when people have time, they have time to read and learn the trade, and just produce.

Sarda says, however, that DIY lockdown films are unlikely to fill the $ 1.6 billion hole left in the industry last year. What really draws the public are still the celebrities in India … stars that they grew up watching. What we’re seeing this year are very few celebs because they played it safe and they don’t shoot.

For now, it looks like the big studios just don’t know when to expect some sort of normalcy to return. Given the relative security of his home in the United Arab Emirates, Hussain seems optimistic that the wait may not be too long. Have patience and keep moving forward, he said.

For Sarda in India, however, things are more complicated: There is little clarity on how things are going to play out because they are expecting a third wave. The biggest [studios] having abandoned projects or putting them in cold storage. There’s no point in keeping people on the payroll without knowing when you’re going to fire. A few months ago there was some excitement about opening things up [but] things have gone so bad so fast … I guess they want to play it safe.