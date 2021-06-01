Actor Rob Lowe is still hot at 57

Former Hollywood bad boy Rob Lowe has had a long and varied career with his fair share of road bumps.

A member of the so-called Brat Pack of hot young actors in the 1980s, he crashed and burned like so many celebrity partying, his career was ultimately ravaged by a sex tape scandal involving an underage.

But he staged a fairytale comeback with two critically acclaimed TV series: Political Drama West wing (1999 to 2006) and sitcom Parks and recreation (2009 to 2015).

And the 57-year-old continues. He now plays a barracks captain in the procedural drama 9-1-1: Lone Star (2020 to present), in which her character saves lives one minute and gives skin care tips the next.

Speaking to reporters on a press day in Los Angeles, Lowe, whose skin is impressively youthful, alludes closely to some of the reasons for his longevity.

1. He brings something of himself to every role

9-1-1: Lone Star is a spin-off from producer-director Ryan Murphys 9-1-1 (2018-present) series about firefighters, police and paramedics, this time only in Austin, Texas.

Lowe plays new Fire Captain Owen Strand, a character Murphy and co-creators Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear wrote with the actor in mind.

Ryan, Tim and Brad wrote this part for me. And that’s good news and bad news because I’m gonna take the scripts and go, wait a minute, where did that come from? Oh that’s right.

So my personal obsessions, my hair, it’s all in the show. And it’s funny because you usually don’t get that kind of humor on a first responder show.

2. He takes very good care of himself

The actor has always had a pretty boyish image, but Lowe embraced it when he launched his own men’s personal care line, Profile, in 2015.

So when her character gives skin care advice to a fellow firefighter, it’s not too far from the truth.

Well I own a skin care line so I know a lot about it. I’ve been taking care of myself for a long time and people ask for advice, says the star, who is also a proponent of healthy eating and a spokesperson for a low-carb diet brand.

That’s why I built my line and why people seem to like it, says Lowe.

Besides, the guys don’t know anything. You ladies know everything. We need help.

3. He has several strings to his bow

Lowes’ roles have run the gamut from romantic lead roles to comedy to drama. And with the new show, it’s stepping into action star territory.

It’s up and down the fire ladder, in a harness, hanging from a building, fireballs hitting my face. Love it, says the star, who also has a podcast in which he interviews guests like Oprah Winfrey and Chris Pratt.

Prepare for 9-1-1: Lone Star, Lowe trained with real firefighters and rode with friends who are first responders.

So I know what drives these real heroes. And I love that in an entertainment landscape that’s more and more about superheroes, I get to play a human being who’s a hero.

4. It is very well connected

I’ve had a TV show on the network every year since 1999, he says proudly.

It’s a good streak and I thought it was over this year and then it happened.

Him and Murphy one of television’s most prolific creators with hit shows such as Nip / Tuck (2003), Joy (2009) and american horror story (2011 to present) had been trying to find a project to do together for 20 years.

And Brad Falchuks’ wife (co-creator) Gwyneth (Paltrow) is my son’s godmother, so it’s all in the family.

Lowes’ son John Owen Lowe, 26, also co-wrote episodes of 9-1-1: Lone StarWe just finished filming the episode he wrote. It was his first television episode produced. I’m a very proud dad, says the actor, who has been married to makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff, 59, since 1991, and has a second 28-year-old son.

He had worked for Ryan before me on American Horror Story for two seasons, so he put a nice note on daddy. The Straits Times / Asia News Network

9-1-1: Lone Star is available on Disney + Hotstar which starts its service on June 1st.