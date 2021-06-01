Entertainment
Piers Morgan’s past returns to haunt him after Naomi Osaka’s comments
Piers Morgan recalled his own past behavior following his comments about the tennis superstar Naomi Osaka.
The former daytime television presenter weighed in after Osaka announced she would not speak to the press during the Roland Garros tournament to protect her own sanity. Osaka has since confirmed that it will no longer participate in the competition.
Revealing on Monday afternoon that he had written a column on the matter, Piers shared a tweet referring to Osaka as “the most irritating little lady in world sport ”.
Piers also suggested that Osaka was a “spoiled kid whose fame and fortune seem to have inflated his ego to gigantic proportions ”.
After its publication, many took the opportunity to remind Piers of his bratte tendencies – most notably the moment he stormed the set of Good Morning Britain after being called in for his treatment of Meghan markle by co-presenter Alex beresford.
Many have also compared Piers’ treatment of Osaka to her continued comments in the media about the Duchess of Sussex, having quit her job at GMB after her on-air remarks about her led Ofcom to open an investigation. .
Explaining her decision to withdraw from Roland Garros, Osaka wrote that she thought it would “the best for the tournament, the other players and my well-being ”.
“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and that my message could have been clearer,” she added. “More importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly.”
