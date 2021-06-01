



Image source: FREEPIK FWICE writes to Maharashtra CM to request permission to return to work The Federation of Film Workers of West India (FWICE) wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday evening, calling for a return to work in the media and entertainment (M&E) industry. Film and television shooting are currently on hold due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic. The letter is signed by FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit, President BN Tiwari, Chief Advisor Sharad Shelar, General Secretary Ashok Dubey and Treasurer Gangeshwar Shrivastav. It reads: “Regarding the topic, we would like to draw your attention to the many requests that have been sent to you by FWICE and the Coordinating Committee regarding our request to resume work in the M&E industry. our letters have been answered by your good office and no decision has been made on our requests. “Sir, let us inform you that there are lakhs of artists, workers and technicians who have been out of work for a year and a half and that the only source of income for them is from the M&E industry. This industry provides work for the lakhs However, the Industry foreclosure has impacted the lives of those daily wage workers who have absolutely no other source of income and are totally dependent on the work of Industry. “The announcement of the extension of the lockdown for another 15 days will be a real setback for this private set of artists, workers and technicians and also for the economy of the industry. Not only the workers but the producers are also seriously affected by huge investments already. in ongoing projects which have been stalled due to the unfortunate foreclosure. We being the parent body of 32 different trades of artists, workers and technicians in the industry have received many appeals from our members regarding their difficult survival conditions and asking us to start the work of the industry. “Sir, we hereby request that you provide us with special permission to resume work in the M&E industry allowing these lakhs of day laborers to earn a living and survive with their families during these most difficult times. ensure that the work must resume in strict accordance with SOPs, guidelines issued by the government especially for the M&E industry. “FWICE and the Coordinating Committee assure you that all government rules and regulations will be followed by each crew member and that all necessary precautions will be taken at each workplace. “We look forward to your understanding, cooperation and permission to resume work in the M&E sector as a result,” the letter concludes.







