Connect with us

Entertainment

Indo-American promoter of Bollywood stars sends medical aid to India

Published

24 seconds ago

on

By


By Seema Hakhu Kachru

Houston, June 1 (PTI) Every life saved gave me new energy to help more, ”says Rajender Singh Pahl, Indo-American promoter of Bollywood stars, who has been involved in helping people in India since the second deadly wave of the coronavirus pandemic country.

Pahl, CEO of Star Promotions Inc, has consistently provided life-saving aid in India since the coronavirus outbreak, shipping more than 200 oxygen concentrators, 50 oxygen cylinders and several oximeters to India.

He has promoted Indian culture and heritage through over 95 major Bollywood events across the United States with the help of Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan, Asha Bhosle, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif for over two decades.

As an immigrant, you always live half in nostalgia, said Pahl, who immigrated to the United States from Rajasthan.

In a state of having lost your home, you carry sadness with you. Everything that shaped you as a child is there, you just feel lost; your family is lost and wants to do whatever is left of them, he said.

Pahl, who receives an avalanche of messages from relatives, friends in India seeking his help and networking advice via WhatsApp, midnight calls, tweets, says it is a very difficult situation because any family he has speaks has been affected.

His cousin from Rajasthan tested positive for COVID-19, a childhood friend died days after his daughter’s wedding in Mumbai, all his friends’ family from high school in Bikaner were infected and pleaded for supplies medical supplies, food and oxygen concentrators because no one would help him. them around.

All the excitement was suddenly gone. Seeing Americans walking around without masks and eating indoors in restaurants, I felt like I was betraying my country by being here, he said.

Pahl has been depressed and sleepless, compulsively following the headlines about what’s going on in India, tweeting pleas for help, videoconferencing with friends, family, every chance he gets.

I feel crippled with helplessness, he said.

Indo-American communities across the country, including a large population in the Houston metropolitan area, mourn the deaths of family members, watch loved ones with growing alarm, and launch efforts to help their home countries tackling the world’s worst wave of COVID-19.

Living between two worlds, trying to help through his longtime networking sources in politics, bureaucracy and Bollywood, Pahl arranged beds, oxygen, ambulances, medicine, food, counseling medical services by experts for as many people as possible.

He worked with a group of COVID-19 experts in Houston to provide free consultations to overwhelmed patients and doctors in India.

Some are sharing with their Indian counterparts the lessons learned on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreaks in the United States. Others make video calls to friends and relatives to check their breathing and the care they are receiving.

Through my contacts at the Ministry of Health, both central and state level, Indian Medical Association, local consulate, doctors, bureaucrats, politicians and celebrities, I have been able to make it easier for many patients who needed help during this crisis.

I never used contacts for my personal needs, but this was the time when I could ask them to help the needy. I am also grateful to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who helped me purchase several oxygen concentrators as soon as possible, in times of critical need, Pahl said.

He said that sometimes he had to make 50 calls to get a single bed in a hospital.

Each life saved gave me new energy to help more.

I am in constant contact with Rajasthani Minister of Health Raghu Sharma, Union Minister Arjun Meghwal and several others who have helped me to help people in crisis during these times of testing.

“This is all a team effort. Fortunately, in recent days the frantic calls for help have diminished, but the needs have changed as more and more people ask for black fungus medication, Pahl said.

Collective efforts can only make a dent in a humanitarian crisis that has consistently resulted in more than 100,000 infections and more than 3,000 deaths a day over the past few days.

However, every honest effort has brought relief to thousands of desperate families and Indo-American doctors struggling with a sense of helplessness as they watch the horror unfold in their homeland.

While I’m happy that the United States is improving and Texas, in particular, is finally feeling closer to normal, I think there is a duty now to help other countries with the privileges that enjoy the United States.

I also hope that non-Indians will really think about the number of Indians who wish they could have access to the vaccine right now. I hope people see that this is a reason to get vaccinated and appreciate the privilege of access to the vaccination, Pahl said.

All the justified optimism around me now seems unfair and even irresponsible to me. For many of us with friends and family across the world, the trauma feels like an endless loop: when your immediate situation improves, another loved one goes into crisis, he added. PTI SHK CPS AKJ CPS

Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI

Learn more about Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: