Indo-American promoter of Bollywood stars sends medical aid to India

Houston, June 1 (PTI) Every life saved gave me new energy to help more, ”says Rajender Singh Pahl, Indo-American promoter of Bollywood stars, who has been involved in helping people in India since the second deadly wave of the coronavirus pandemic country.

Pahl, CEO of Star Promotions Inc, has consistently provided life-saving aid in India since the coronavirus outbreak, shipping more than 200 oxygen concentrators, 50 oxygen cylinders and several oximeters to India.

He has promoted Indian culture and heritage through over 95 major Bollywood events across the United States with the help of Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan, Asha Bhosle, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif for over two decades.

As an immigrant, you always live half in nostalgia, said Pahl, who immigrated to the United States from Rajasthan.

In a state of having lost your home, you carry sadness with you. Everything that shaped you as a child is there, you just feel lost; your family is lost and wants to do whatever is left of them, he said.

Pahl, who receives an avalanche of messages from relatives, friends in India seeking his help and networking advice via WhatsApp, midnight calls, tweets, says it is a very difficult situation because any family he has speaks has been affected.

His cousin from Rajasthan tested positive for COVID-19, a childhood friend died days after his daughter’s wedding in Mumbai, all his friends’ family from high school in Bikaner were infected and pleaded for supplies medical supplies, food and oxygen concentrators because no one would help him. them around.

All the excitement was suddenly gone. Seeing Americans walking around without masks and eating indoors in restaurants, I felt like I was betraying my country by being here, he said.

Pahl has been depressed and sleepless, compulsively following the headlines about what’s going on in India, tweeting pleas for help, videoconferencing with friends, family, every chance he gets.

I feel crippled with helplessness, he said.

Indo-American communities across the country, including a large population in the Houston metropolitan area, mourn the deaths of family members, watch loved ones with growing alarm, and launch efforts to help their home countries tackling the world’s worst wave of COVID-19.

Living between two worlds, trying to help through his longtime networking sources in politics, bureaucracy and Bollywood, Pahl arranged beds, oxygen, ambulances, medicine, food, counseling medical services by experts for as many people as possible.

He worked with a group of COVID-19 experts in Houston to provide free consultations to overwhelmed patients and doctors in India.

Some are sharing with their Indian counterparts the lessons learned on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreaks in the United States. Others make video calls to friends and relatives to check their breathing and the care they are receiving.

Through my contacts at the Ministry of Health, both central and state level, Indian Medical Association, local consulate, doctors, bureaucrats, politicians and celebrities, I have been able to make it easier for many patients who needed help during this crisis.

I never used contacts for my personal needs, but this was the time when I could ask them to help the needy. I am also grateful to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who helped me purchase several oxygen concentrators as soon as possible, in times of critical need, Pahl said.

He said that sometimes he had to make 50 calls to get a single bed in a hospital.

Each life saved gave me new energy to help more.

I am in constant contact with Rajasthani Minister of Health Raghu Sharma, Union Minister Arjun Meghwal and several others who have helped me to help people in crisis during these times of testing.

“This is all a team effort. Fortunately, in recent days the frantic calls for help have diminished, but the needs have changed as more and more people ask for black fungus medication, Pahl said.

Collective efforts can only make a dent in a humanitarian crisis that has consistently resulted in more than 100,000 infections and more than 3,000 deaths a day over the past few days.

However, every honest effort has brought relief to thousands of desperate families and Indo-American doctors struggling with a sense of helplessness as they watch the horror unfold in their homeland.

While I’m happy that the United States is improving and Texas, in particular, is finally feeling closer to normal, I think there is a duty now to help other countries with the privileges that enjoy the United States.

I also hope that non-Indians will really think about the number of Indians who wish they could have access to the vaccine right now. I hope people see that this is a reason to get vaccinated and appreciate the privilege of access to the vaccination, Pahl said.

All the justified optimism around me now seems unfair and even irresponsible to me. For many of us with friends and family across the world, the trauma feels like an endless loop: when your immediate situation improves, another loved one goes into crisis, he added. PTI SHK CPS AKJ CPS

