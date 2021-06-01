Today in history | WTOP

Today in History Today is Tuesday, June 1, 152nd day of 2021. There are 213 days left in…

Today in history

Today is Tuesday, June 1, 152nd day of 2021. There are 213 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in history:

On June 1, 2009, General Motors filed for Chapter 11, becoming the largest US industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection.

To this date:

In 1792 Kentucky became the 15th state.

In 1796, Tennessee became the 16th state.

In 1812, President James Madison, in a message to Congress, recounted what he called the series of British acts hostile to the United States as an independent and neutral nation; Congress ended up declaring war.

In 1813, the mortally wounded commander of the USS Chesapeake, Captain James Lawrence, gave the order not to abandon the ship in a battle lost with the British frigate HMS Shannon in the War of 1812.

In 1916, Louis Brandeis took his seat as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, the first American Jew to sit on the highest bench of nations.

In 1943, a civilian flight from Portugal to England was shot down by Germany during World War II, killing all 17 people on board, including actor Leslie Howard.

In 1958, Charles de Gaulle became Prime Minister of France, marking the beginning of the end of the Fourth Republic.

In 1980, Cable News Network made its debut.

In 2003, the leaders of the world’s seven richest countries and Russia pledged billions of dollars to fight AIDS and hunger on the opening day of their summit in Evian, France.

In 2009, Air France Flight 447, an Airbus A330 carrying 228 people from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, crashed in the Atlantic Ocean with the loss of everyone on board.

In 2015, Vanity Fair posted her cover photo featuring former Bruce Jenner with the title Call Me Caitlyn as an Olympic gold medalist who publicly completed a gender transition.

In 2017, President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the historic Paris climate agreement. (President Joe Biden signed an order returning the United States to this deal on his first day in office.)

Ten years ago: In a face-to-face meeting, GOP leaders complained to President Barack Obama that he had not produced a detailed plan to cut spending and accused him of making Medicare policy; the White House said Obama had in fact led on the issue and accused Republicans of trying to destroy the popular health care program for the elderly. Space Shuttle Endeavor and its six astronauts returned to Earth, bringing the penultimate mission to NASA’s 30-year program to a close.

Five years ago: Ken Starr resigned as chancellor of Baylor University, a week after the former prosecutor who led the investigation into the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal was removed from his post as president of the school for his handling of complaints of sexual assault against football players.

A year ago: Police violently dispersed a peaceful and legal protest of several thousand people in Lafayette Park in front of the White House, using chemical agents, clubs and punches to send protesters on the run ; protesters had gathered after the police assassination of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week earlier. President Donald Trump, after declaring himself President of Law and Order and threatening to deploy the US military in a Rose Garden speech, then walked through the empty park to be photographed holding a Bible in front of the St. Johns Church, which had been damaged. a night earlier in a protest fire. A curfew did not prevent another night of destruction in New York City; Macys’ flagship store was among those targeted when crowds smashed windows and looted businesses. A Minneapolis medical examiner called George Floyds’ death a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police held him back and squeezed his neck.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Pat Boone is 87 years old. Actor Morgan Freeman is 84 years old. Opera singer Frederica von Stade is 76 years old. Actor Brian Cox is 75 years old. Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 74 years old. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 74 years old. Actor Gemma Craven is 71 years old. Actor John M. Jackson (TV: JAG, NCIS: Los Angeles) is 71 years old. Blues-rock musician Tom Principato is 69 years old. Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 68 years old. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 65. Actor Tom Irwin is 65. Singer-musician Alan Wilder is 62 years old. Rock musician Simon Gallup (The Cure) is 61 years old. Actor and comedian Mark Curry is 60 years old. Actor and singer Jason Donovan is 53 years old. Actor Teri Polo is 52 years old. Basketball player turned coach Tony Bennett is 52 years old. Actor Rick Gomez Model actor Heidi Klum is 48 years old. Singer Alanis Morissette is 47 years old. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies is 44 years old. Comedian Link Neal (Rhett & Link) is 43 years old. TV personality Damien Fahey is 41 years old. American singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 40 years old. Actor Johnny Pemberton is 40 years old. Actor and writer Amy Schumer is 40 years old. Former tennis player Justine Henin is 39 years old. Actor Taylor Handley Actor Zazie Beetz is 30 years old. Actor Willow Shields is 21.

