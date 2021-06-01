Reuniting with friends: 5 fun things we learned from the long-awaited special | Culture & Leisure

Friends: The Reunion, the long-awaited on-screen gathering of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, finally made its debut on HBO Max last week.
Our first reaction to the 104-minute special? With so many moving parts, including a question-and-answer session, a wacky fashion show, a quiz with the actors, script readings and much more, it’s crazy, and not always in a good way.
Still, it contains an abundance of warm memories, lots of laughs, and even a few tears (keep handkerchiefs handy). So we have a feeling that most die-hard fans will find a lot to like about the show.
Here are five moments that stood out for us:
1. No love for the monkey: Do you remember Marcel the furry primate who appeared in the first episodes of Friends? Schwimmer never liked working with him.
The monkey did not do its job well. He didn’t achieve his goals, said the actor who played Ross, of his former co-star.
Now we know why it didn’t last long.
It was time for Marcel to flee! Schwimmer growled.
2. A Painful Reminder: Devoted fans may recall a season three episode in which Matt LeBlancs Joey was seen wearing a scarf. This was the result of a very real injury suffered while filming a previous episode.
LeBlanc was supposed to shoot a scene that made him plunge into a couch. It turned out that he dislocated his shoulder while doing so and was taken by paramedics to hospital as filming was abruptly halted for the night.
The reunion special features raw footage of the scene causing screaming as LeBlanc and the cast relive it once again.
3. Monica and Chandler Forever: When Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) had their surprising adventure in London, it was meant to be a one-off story. But the scene elicited such a reaction from studio audiences that the producers and writers realized they were on to something.
So they adopted a new long-term game plan.
The way the audience reacted, we realized there was more to it, recalls series co-creator Marta Kaufman. It was such a powerful moment that we knew we had to explore it more.
4. Aniston might have missed all the fun: The producers of Friends were so determined to get Rachel to play Jennifer Aniston that they took a huge risk and threw her away, despite the fact that she was already in a game. CBS sitcom called Muddling Through. (She played a character with a Southern flair).
As they started filming they crossed their fingers that Muddling would be canceled and thankfully. Even so, a producer on the CBS show warned Aniston at close range that Friends would not make you a star.
Muddling Through aired nine episodes. Friends have shot 236 episodes in 10 years and have become a worldwide phenomenon. Apparently the guy was wrong.
5. A Real Ross and Rachel Romance ?: Consider this one: Aniston and Schwimmer could have become lobsters in real life. In one of the hottest and most fuzzy moments of the special, the cast revealed that they had serious crushes on each other during the show’s early days and even used to snuggle up on the couch between takes.
But they never really did what they wanted.
It was like two ships passing by, because one of us was always a couple and we never crossed that border, Schwimmer said. We respected that.
Adding Aniston, so we’ve funneled all of our love and adoration for each other into Ross and Rachel.
