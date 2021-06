Sonu Sood meets dozens of people who need help, offers help to the aspiring actor. Watch | Entertainment News

Actor Sonu Sood met many people on Monday for help with the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has helped those in need of medical assistance and other essential services. A video of Sonu interacting with people outside of his residence was shared online. The video shows the actor, dressed in a t-shirt and mask, speaking with several people and assuring them that he will provide them with help. Sonu was heard telling a woman that she didn’t have to worry and anyone who moved to Mumbai should volunteer. “10-15 mein sab theek ho jaate hain (Everyone’s better in 10-15 days)”, you could hear him say. “Apne aap ko andar se mazboot rakhna zaroori hai (You have to stay strong),” said the actor. He asked another man if he could take action. The man nodded. “Tu apna naam aur number likh ke dena (give me your name and number). Abhi shuru hone de, main milwa dunga tujhe (let things begin, I will introduce you to some people),” Sonu told him. Another person came from Haryana to give Sonu a message, written in Hindi. The actor read the note and offered to pose for a photo with the man. A woman asking for financial aid was turned down by the actor, who said: “Koi bhi trusts aapko financially waise madad nahi karega. Aapko taklif hogi toh aapki madad karega, financially madad nahi karega if you need medical assistance, we can help you). The actor said he couldn’t help her if she wanted him to pay her NDEs or her electric bill, or if she wanted to buy a house. Also Read: Sonu Sood Was Dismissed When He Auditioned Once For A Magazine Shoot He Is Now On His Cover Last week, Sonu opened up about the feeling of helplessness he feels when he couldn’t save someone, despite his best efforts. Losing a patient you tried to save is nothing less than losing yours. It is so difficult to cope with the family whose loved one you promised to save. Today I lost a few. Families you were in contact with at least 10 times a day will lose contact forever. Feel helpless, he wrote on Twitter. Related stories

