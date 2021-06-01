Katie McGlynn joins the cast of Hollyoaks





Katie McGlynn, who previously played Sinead Osbourne on Coronation Street, will join the cast of Hollyoaks. It has been announced that she will be playing new mom Becky. She starred alongside Nick Pickard, who plays Tony Hutchinson, and Alex Fletcher, who plays Diane Hutchinson. Becky will become friends with Diane as they both bond with their newborn babies.





Katie will play Becky (Credit: Lime Pictures) But there’s more to Becky than meets the eye as Diane’s new boyfriend is revealed to have an ulterior motive. Katie’s first appearance will be Monday July 5 on E4 and again Tuesday July 6 on Channel 4. Speaking of joining Hollyoaks, Katie said, “When I first read the script, I instantly knew that this script was important and that I could really put my teeth into it. “I am so excited everyone is meeting Becky and I am delighted to be working alongside the amazing cast and crew of Hollyoaks, especially series producer Lucy (Allan), who I have worked with before. At the start of my acting career on Waterloo Road 0 it was so nice to work with her again 10 years later.





Becky befriends Diane (Photo credit: YouTube / Hollyoaks) “The whole team couldn’t have been more welcoming so far and I hope the story makes an impact on viewers as it covers some extremely current and important issues. “I am very honored to continue doing the job that I really love and I hope everyone enjoys watching it unfold on screen as much as I have enjoyed filming it so far.” What else has Katie McGlynn been into? Katie is well known for playing Sinead on Coronation Street. She performed the role from April 2013 to October 2019.





Katie played Coronation (ITV) Her character died in 2019 just weeks after learning that her cancer was terminal. Katie is also well known for playing Jodi ‘Scout’ Allen at Waterloo Road in series seven and eight. She has also played roles in Leonardo, Moving On and The Syndicate. Are you going to watch Hollyoaks? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand tell us what you think of those Emmerdale spoilers.

