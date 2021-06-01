Sanjay Dutt remembers his mother Nargis Dutt on her birthday: ‘There is no one else like you maa’





On Nargis Dutt’s birthday, his son and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late artist. Sharing some photos of the Dutt family, Sanjay simply wrote, “There is no one else like you. Happy birthday Maa. “ The post received likes from fellow Dutt industry colleagues like Abhishek Bachchan, even as Dutt’s own daughter from his first marriage to Richa Sharma, Trishala Dutt, posted several heart emojis. The photo shows Sanjay, Priya and Namrata Dutt sitting next to their mother, while in another photo, Nargis held a very young Sanjay in his arms while Sunil conversed on the phone. In the last image, Sunil and Nargis Dutt wear cute birthday caps as they smile for the camera. Nargis Dutt was a nationally awarded film actor who was widely seen in films of the 60s. She is best known for her appearance in the acclaimed film Mother India. Nargis married Sunil Dutt in 1958. The couple had three children together – Sanjay, Priya and Namrata Dutt. Nargis died of pancreatic cancer in 1981, just three days before her son Sanjay made his Bollywood debut with the coming-of-age drama Rocky. Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, recently recovered from cancer and is now back in action, awaiting the release of at least three films – actor Kannada KGF: Chapter 2 where he will be seen playing a role dark, the Yash Raj Shamshera movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and the epic historical drama Prithviraj.







