Kauai has beaten COVID-19. Next challenge: rebuilding the economy

The homeless here on the North Island of Hawaii received an unusual invitation last year: come and set up camp on a spectacular beach, with showers, toilets and electricity, and meals delivered by the local food bank.

The offer was part of an aggressive plan by Kauai leaders to contain the coronavirus.

Public campsites were almost deserted as tourism collapsed under the weight of the pandemic and strict quarantine rules. Letting a few hundred people stay in five designated parks has reduced the risk of them wandering the island, catching the virus and becoming vectors.

I fall asleep to the sound of the waves, said Gary Morris, 44, a combat veteran who has found a supportive community in Salt Pond Beach Park on the south coast. The people here are like family.

The plan worked. In Kauai, 72,000 people, COVID-19 has killed a total of two people, a death rate 60 times lower than the nation’s.

There were only 320 infections and the homeless population remained safe. With half of its population fully vaccinated, Kauai is way ahead of the rest of Hawaii and the country, which has a rate of 41%. .

But now the island faces a new challenge: how to rebuild the economy. Hawaii, dependent on tourism, has the highest unemployment rate in the country and the situation is particularly difficult in Kauai.

Food banks are working overtime. Homelessness appears to be on the rise. The highway that surrounds much of the island passes closed shops and restaurants.

A boy rides a bicycle at Salt Pond Beach Park on Kauai, where the homeless have been allowed to stay. (Richard Read / Los Angeles Times)

Among the victims is the family-owned Ono restaurant, which has served spam and eggs, shaving ice and other Hawaiian dishes for 40 years.

It was too difficult to continue, owner Kenny Ishii said in February, announcing on YouTube that after months in limbo he was disposal plans to reopen.

Three hurricanes were easy compared to that, he said.

As a chain of islands, Hawaii had an intrinsic advantage over other American states in combating the pandemic: strict control of its borders.

Early on, the state imposed a 14-day quarantine period on anyone arriving on the islands and arrested and jailed offenders. Officials later backed down, letting travelers bypass quarantine by providing negative results from approved coronavirus tests taken within three days of leaving for Hawaii.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami urged the state to let him impose additional demands. Kauai is the least developed of Hawaii’s four main islands, and he argued that if the virus took off, its three hospitals would be overwhelmed, with only 20 intensive care beds.

We were literally alone in the middle of the ocean in these kinds of situations, Kawakami said in an interview at his office in Lihue, the county seat.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami in his Lihue, Hawaii office said the coronavirus case numbers were just numbers, but real people … we grew up with. (Caleb Jones / Associated Press)

Last December, after Hawaii Governor David Ige refused his requests, the mayor withdrew from the state system, reverting to mandatory quarantines.

The decision extended Kauais’ long-standing reputation for an independent spirit. Two centuries ago, the island was the last to submit to the reign of the Hawaiian king, and in 2007 surfboard protesters thwarted plans for a car ferry from Oahu.

Kawakami said he felt deeply responsible to voters he knew for climbing the ranks in the family grocery chain.

For us, the numbers of cases are not numbers, he said. These are real people with names that we grew up with.

The strict rules have made Kauai a successful public health success story, but insane a lot in the business community. The unemployment rate, which had hovered around 20% all last summer, had finally started to drop and restrictions appeared to be holding back the economic recovery.

Clouds hang over a golf course in Princeville, near the Bay of Kauais Hanalei. Islanders were mostly coronavirus-free until travel restrictions for Hawaiians were relaxed in October, causing a rash of infections. (John Marshall / Associated Press)

In the first three months of this year, visitor numbers are down 93% from the same time in 2020, a much larger drop than in Maui or the Big Island.

What the mayor did was super unwarranted as the rest of the state was open and doing well, charter fisherman Lance Keener said.

He and his wife had incurred $ 120,000 in debt to stay in business: we were just about at the end of our funds and we wanted to work.

Kelley Hunt says the Kauais pandemic restrictions are hurting small businesses like her surf school. (Richard Read / Los Angeles Times)

Kauai District Health Officer Dr Janet Berreman defended the mayor against his critics.

If you have out of control disease rates, people won’t patronize businesses, tourists won’t come, and workers won’t show up, she said in an interview.

In a compromise in January, Kawakami instituted a unique system to make the quarantine much shorter and a bit more fun.

Sections of six hotels have become resort bubbles. Visitors and residents who have provided evidence of negative tests may stay for three days wearing electronic tracking bracelets, then continue on their way after testing negative again.

Law enforcement National Guard troops at Lihue Airport showed no mercy.

Vacationers Dustin and Cindy Rocksvold from California who neglected the requirement to test negative before boarding said in an interview that they were forced to return to Honolulu and get tested before returning, an $ 910 overnight mishap.

Once again, Kauais’ strategy worked and the island went for days in a row without a new confirmed coronavirus case. But the economy was struggling.

Residents missed out on facilities like the Kukui Grove Cinema, whose closure left the island without a cinema.

I kissed my first girlfriend there, said longtime resident Todd Jebens, 45, pointing to the empty parking lot. I took my son to all the Star Wars movies. I can still smell the popcorn as I walk past.

A rooster struts in the parking lot of the old Kukui Grove Cinema, one of several businesses closed in Kauai, in the north of Hawaii, during the pandemic. (Richard Read / Los Angeles Times)

Unemployment fell to 10% as more tourists have arrived on Kauai. But visitor numbers are not expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels for at least two years, according to a forecast from the University of Hawaii’s Economic Research Organization.

A factor limiting the recovery of tourism is a shortage of rental cars. Last year, rental companies across the state attempted to cover the losses by selling vehicles.

As rental prices hit as high as $ 700 a day, desperate tourists have resorted to driving U-Haul trucks. Some potential visitors have canceled their trips.

Early April, Kauai joined the state system, allowing travelers to avoid quarantine with only one negative pre-flight test.

More than 100 people have since tested positive for the virus, the island’s worst spike. After aggressive contact tracing identified several hundred people for quarantine, the island is back to about half a dozen new cases per week.

Unlike Texas, Florida and other states that have banned government-mandated vaccine passports, Hawaii has started allowing people who show proof of vaccination to bypass testing and quarantine requirements when traveling. . between the islands.

But the blows must have been given to Hawaii. For now, the inability of authorities to verify vaccinations given on the mainland or abroad has prevented them from expanding the system to include people arriving from the other side of the Pacific.

People line up to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Lihue, Hawaii on March 3. (Caleb Jones / Associated Press)

Even before the pandemic, the lives of many Kauai residents were becoming more difficult. Wealthy foreigners competed with each other to buy houses, driving up house prices and rents.

The disparities have only grown.

After a brief drop in house prices, more mainland residents plunged into the real estate market, often buying invisible at move to the island to work remotely.

Hannah Sirois, a real estate agent from Kauai, said the perception of security against the virus improved attraction from the surfing mecca known for its gentle rains, brilliant sunbeams and beautiful rainbows.

This island is so green, she said, and the people locked into the mainland wanted renewal, life and peace and everything green is associated with.

A traditional grass hut overlooks taro terraces in the Kauai Hills, whose lush green hues have caused an influx of remote workers during the pandemic. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Studios built from carports are now renting for over $ 1,000 per month. The median selling price of a single-family home in Kauai exceeded $ 1 million in January, up 30% from the same month last year, widening the gap between the rich and the poor.

I can walk in one direction past mansions that I can’t even see because of doors, plants and things that have completely blocked my view, said County Council member Felicia Cowden. And I can walk the other way next to houses that have six or eight cars parked in front of them, because that’s the number of working adults crammed into a single family unit.

Back in Salt Pond Beach Park, several dozen occupants maintain a tidy campsite, with tents pitched under palm trees and stacked toys for the children.

But campers are more and more anxious. They have until June 30 to leave so the park can reopen for public use.

Morris, the combat veteran, said he has grown to love Hawaii since arriving from California five years ago.

But the only thing I’ll never get here, he said, is a place to live.