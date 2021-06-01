Teens Should Only Use The Internet For Recreation And Video Games For One Hour A Day: Study









ANI |

Update: June 1, 2021 12:44 IS

Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): Parents, take note! A new study has found that middle-aged children who use the internet, social media or video games recreationally for more than an hour each day during the school week have significantly lower grades and test scores.

The results of the study were published in the journal “Computers in Human Behavior”. The study was led by the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

The researchers said the results give parents and children a moderate threshold for using entertainment-related technology – no more than an hour a day on school days and four hours a day on weekends.

“Interactive technology is widely used to promote children’s academic access and achievement,” said senior author Vivien (Wen Li) Anthony, assistant professor in the School of Social Work and research associate at the Rutgers Center for Gambling Studies.

Anthony added, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, technology was essential in facilitating distance learning. At the same time, there is growing concern that the excessive use of technology, especially for entertainment, could harm children’s educational development by facilitating unwanted study habits. and reduce the time spent on learning activities. “ The researchers, which include Professor Lia Nower of the Rutgers Center for Gambling Studies and a researcher from Renmin University of China, analyzed data from the China Education Panel Survey, a national survey of children’s educational needs and outcomes in China. About 10,000 first year secondary school students were interviewed and followed up. Their average age was 13.5 years.

The results showed that children who used the Internet, social media, or video games for entertainment four or more hours a day were four times more likely to skip school than those who did not. Boys used interactive technology much more for entertainment than girls. Boys also performed less well and showed lower levels of school engagement than girls.

“These findings are critical, especially in light of the recent movement towards e-learning in countries around the world,” said Anthony. “In a learning environment that incorporates the Internet, it is easy for children to move between educational and entertainment platforms during learning without alerting teachers or adults to alternative activities.

Anthony said the children in the study who used the technology in moderation (i.e., less than an hour a day on weekends) experienced less boredom at school, potentially due to positive effects of participation in social media, video games and video streaming such as peer bonding. and relationship building. The use of interactive technology for entertainment in moderation has advanced children’s cognitive development.

The results suggest that parents place time limits on their children’s use of interactive technology and that parents and teachers should help children develop effective time management and self-regulation skills in order to reduce their dependence on technology. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos