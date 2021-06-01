Morgan Freeman, nothing is for good or easy

CELEBRITIES BORN TODAY: Willow Shields, 21; Amy Schumer, 40; Heidi Klum, 48 years old; Morgan Freeman, 84.

Happy Birthday: Show discipline, stick to your plans, and refuse to let overindulgence and overreaction get the best of you. It’s up to you to make the most of what you need to work with if you want to excel this year. Nothing is for good or easy, but if you work hard you will reap the rewards. Romance and commitment are privileged. Your numbers are 6, 13, 24, 28, 35, 44, 46.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You will receive important information during a friendly conversation. Take the high road if someone says something mean. Patience will pay off and help you find your way to the end. Focus on self-improvement, don’t try to change others. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Find out what and who can help you move forward. Show compassion and understanding; you will get exactly what you want. An unexpected change at work or in the way you manage money will pay off. Do a home renovation. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Observation will help you avoid a sticky situation. Knowledge is essential to progress and make a good impression. Do not expect anything from others and only promise what is possible. Protect your reputation and your position. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a chance and try something you’ve never done. Explore paths that allow you to use your imagination and let your creativity run wild. Change can be scary, but it will lead to personal growth. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-August 22): Hold on to your money. Spending a spree won’t make you feel better. Do your best to save money for something that will benefit you mentally, physically, emotionally, or financially. A penny saved is a penny earned. Self-improvement is favored. 3 stars

VIRGIN (August 23-September 22): Force change, but before you do, make sure you don’t disrupt someone’s life or emotional well-being. Honesty, integrity, and caring for others will help you get the approval and help you need to get your plans into motion. 3 stars

LIBRA (September 23-October 22): You will learn a lot if you sit down and watch. Moderation will be the key to living up to your expectations and the promises you make. Focus on education, personal growth, and getting along with others. Everything will fall into place. 3 stars

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21): Take more time to make your home comfortable. Decluttering your space will make it easier for you to navigate in a direction you find inviting. A movement may seem impossible, but once you take a few steps forward, you will gain momentum. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21): Think twice before sharing your thoughts and opinions with others. Someone will use your openness to interfere with your plans. A minimalist attitude will help you get around financial stress. A partnership will need an adjustment. Make honesty and moderation your priority. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): Don’t be fooled by what others say or do. An offer may seem incredible, but in the end, it will lack core qualities that you don’t anticipate. Wait your time; focus on the personal changes that will make your life easier. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18): Don’t limit what you can do. Seize the moment, take advantage of what is offered to you, and express how you feel and what you plan to do to those who will be affected by the decisions you make. Romance is privileged. 3 stars

PISCES (February 19-March 20): Get the truth before approaching someone who isn’t likely to share your enthusiasm, opinions, or plans. A problem at home will get worse if you try to withhold information. Speak from your heart and be prepared to compromise. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are creative, generous and entertaining. You are knowledgeable and accommodating.

1 star: avoid conflicts; working behind the scenes. 2 stars: you can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you will achieve your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: nothing can stop you; go for gold.

