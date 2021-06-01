‘Face / Off’, ‘Howling’, House of Usher star Romy Walthall dies at 57





Romy Walthall, who appeared as Sean Archer (John travolta) anxioussecretary in 1997’s “Face / Off” and as trapped MollyMcNulty in the 1989 horror film “The House of Usher” has passed away. She was 57 years old. The actress, sometimes credited by her stage name Romy Windsor, burned down a werewolf village in “The Howling IV: The Original Nightmare” in 1988 and returned for “Howling: New Moon Rising” in 1995. Filmmaker Morgan Krantz’s son has confirmed his mother’s death in the United States TODAY, stating that Walthall passed away on May 18 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering sudden cardiac arrest. “RIP mom, I love you,” Krantz wrote in a Instagram post. RIP Gavin MacLeod:Love Boat and Mary Tyler Moore Show actor has died at 90 RIP BJ Thomas:Robert Redford initially thought Thomas ‘Raindrops’ didn’t fit ‘Butch Cassidy’ Born in Pasadena, Texas on September 16, 1963, the contest queen was discovered by Ford Models at the age of 17. After living and working abroad, Walthall moved to Los Angeles and landed his first major role in the 1984 Jerry Bruckheimer / Don Simpsonthriller, “Thief of Hearts.” She appeared as Bobbi in the 1985 TV movie “A Bunnys Tale” starring Kirstie Alley, based on Gloria Steinem’s secret investigation into working conditions at Playboy clubs. Walthall had significant arcs in a number of 1990s television series including “Hotel Malibu” with Jennifer Lopez, “Man of The People” with James Garner, “Civil Wars” with Alan Rosenberg and onSteven Bochco “Murder One” with Stanley Tucci. Other TV appearances include “The X Files”, “Charles in Charge”, “Nash Bridges”, “Silk Stalkings”, “Love Boat: The Next Wave”, “8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter” and “LA Law. “ Other movie roles include Scarlett Johansson’s mother in ‘My Brother The Pig’ in 1999 and the 1994 comedy ‘Camp Nowhere’. Walthall’s last role was the 2011 independent comedy “0s & 1s”, appearing with his son Krantz, who co-wrote the screenplay. After retiring from theater, she taught theater to children at various schools in the San Fernando Valley. Daughter Isabella Israel, posted a Instagram attribute, writing: “I resigned myself to the fact that there will never be an appropriate combination of earthly words to accurately describe my mother. You just had to be there to get it. She was both.”







