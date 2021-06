The story of Hollywood star Drew Barrymores whirlwind wedding to Welsh bartender at 19

In the 90s celebrity culture was popular, but nothing like it today in a mad Instagram / Tik-Tok world. But even then, a Hollywood star was making headlines as the darling of teen magazines and gossip columns, Drew Barrymore. Now a hit talk show host and star of ET, Charlie’s Angels, 50 First Dates, Never Been Kissed, and so many other blockbuster movies, Drew has garnered interest due to her childhood stardom and years of acting. wild child adolescence – and in 1994, this was his short lived. whirlwind wedding to a headline-grabbing Welsh bartender. Jeremy Thomas, then 31, ran Hollywood bar, The Room, and Drew, 19, became a regular visitor with friends, which is when the unlikely couple met. She was probably a little underage when she started coming to the bar. But she was just fitting in with everyone, Thomas had already said RadarOnline. She was a fun young girl and she came with her friends.





(Image: Getty Images)

A whirlwind romance ensued, and the couple married just six weeks later, on March 20, 1994, when Thomas allegedly paid a psychic to conduct the ceremony at the bar in the wee hours of the morning. I didn’t marry her because she was Drew Barrymore, I married her because she was cute, ”he has said in the past, while Drew said at the time that Thomas was: ” It’s the love of my life “. Drew wore combat boots and borrowed briefs for the ceremony. However, the couple had not been married for a long time – they divorced on April 28 – and Thomas says the star, who was filming Boys on the Side around the same time, went on their honeymoon to Hawaii without him. . Thomas remained in Los Angeles and continued to run bars in the city, but little is known about his whereabouts. Drew, meanwhile, married – and divorces – two more times – comedian Tom Green in 2001 and Will Kopelman, father of his two daughters, Olive and Frankie, in 2012.





(Image: Getty Images for The Drew Barrym)

She is currently presenting her daily talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, which was recently nominated for three days at the Emmy Awards, and Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared there recently, talking about her ’empty nest’ now that the Dylan children and Carys went to college. Do you know Jeremy Thomas or are you him? Contact [email protected]







