“Jeopardy!” De Mayim Bialik’s guest accommodation debut receives rave reviews from viewers, herself





Mayim Bialik receives excellent reviews from viewers and herself after her first night as host of “Jeopardy!” The former “Big Bang Theory” star is the latest in a long list of celebrity guest hosts on the popular game show’s final season following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020 in following a long battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. On Memorial Day, Bialik became the second woman to host the show following a stint by Katie Couric earlier this year. The actress and neuroscientist called the opportunity a “huge honor” for an academic like herself in the run up to her debut on Monday, a feeling she doubled down on her first night. “It’s an incredible honor for guest host Jeopardy !,” Bialik said at the top of the show (via Yahoo Entertainment). “I grew up in a very creative and academic family, but it wasn’t until high school that I fell in love with science, and that love led me to a doctorate in neuroscience. I appreciate Jeopardy so much! Is a show that tests all aspects of the intellect and allows the brightest minds to shine. “ It wasn’t long before viewers took to Twitter to congratulate her on her first night behind the infamous podium. MAYIM BIALIK TALKS ABOUT “ JEOPARDY! GUEST ACCOMMODATION: “ THERE IS A LOT OF ICONIC PRESSURE ” “Oh, I really like Mayim Bialik as a Jeopardy host,” a user wrote. ALEX TREBEK’S LEGACY REMEMBERING “JEOPARDY! GUEST HOST MAYIM BIALIK: “ A HUGE LOSS ” “Mayim Bialik being awesome as a Jeopardy host! Shouldn’t surprise almost anyone,” another added. “Mayim Bialik is doing great! Smart, controlled and confident. One of the best co-hosts by far. #Jeopardy,” a third wrote. “Awww! I love Mayim Bialik as the host of #Jeopardy. Of course she would be great. She’s sweet, lovable and very intelligent,” another added. Bialik, who rarely watches her own performances, took to Twitter herself after the episode to share her thoughts on the experience. “I looked at myself and got all kinds of criticism,” she joked. “My kids were like what with your voice? And, first of all, it was me trying to put on my best Jeopardy voice !. I was trying to sound friendly and cerebral.” She added that she had filmed her movie “Jeopardy!” episodes right after finishing his sitcom “Call Me Kat” and jokingly apologized to his doctor for exacerbating his “vocal exhaustion.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “My kids didn’t tease me too much anyway. I liked my blazer, I wish my size was smaller, but I was pretty happy,” she concluded. “It was so surreal, it was very surreal to see myself there and I don’t know if I will be able to watch every night, but I would say it’s the only thing I ever liked to watch myself in. , mainly because I’m barely in front of the camera. “ CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Bialik will continue as a guest host of “Jeopardy!” for the next two weeks, ending June 11. Yahoo Entertainment reports that the show will match the Daily Nominees Winners with a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a charity Bialik herself has chosen.







