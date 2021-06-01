Obituary: Trader Faulkner, actor and flamenco dancer with effortless panache

Died: April 14, 2021.

On and off stage, shopkeeper Faulkner, who died at the age of 93, shared an element of panache. Actor, flamenco dancer, translator, broadcaster, director and journalist, when he performed, his still eyes could blaze intensely.

Never slow to share the memories of those he knew and with whom he acted, including John Gielgud, Laurence Olivier, Vivien Leigh and his own mentor, Peter Finch, he left his mark.

Born and raised in Australia, and making his career in Great Britain, Faulkner has become an authority on certain aspects of Spain. Overlooking Olivier’s warning that ‘British actors don’t dance, babe’, he learned flamenco because he believed that ‘the way an actor moves is as important as his voice in setting up. character”.

This led to a frequently revived personal exhibition on the poet and playwright Federico García Lorca, which earned him an Order of Merit from King Juan Carlos.

From being drawn in the sand by Picasso on a French beach, or chatting with a party guest who turned out to be Christine Keeler, Faulkner’s life was always colorful. Much like the berets he sported later in his life, having ditched “a ridiculous hairpiece that made me look like a poor man’s Melvyn Bragg”, after a gust of wind blew him from his head and into the tunes “like a furry animal freed from its cage.”

He was born to British parents in the Sydney suburb of Manly. His father, John Faulkner, had starred in Australian silent films in the 1920s, but resorted to distilling whiskey. Her mother Sheila, a former ballerina, recounted dancing alongside Nijinsky and being in Anna Pavlova’s troupe.

Their son’s real name was Ronald. In elementary school, obsessed with the game of marbles, he used his father’s “rot” and traded it for marbles in the playground. When he found out, he recalls, Faulkner Sr. “growled …” I seem to have spawned a good little trader! “” The name stuck. ”

He has often recounted how, after successfully auditioning to replace Richard Burton in Gielgud’s Broadway production of The Lady’s Not For Burning (Royale Theater, 1950-51), the actor-director exclaimed “Ronald! What a dreary name! But was more enthusiastic about “Trader”. (Australian reviews show, however, that Faulkner had previously used the nickname professionally.)

After leaving school, he joined Peter Finch’s drama school and published Peter Finch: A Biography in 1979. He also began playing on radio, which remained a privileged medium, with appearances in the BBC Drama Repertory Company in the 1960s and 1970s, and Radio 4 presents Spanish life in the 1980s and early 1990s.

At the Independent Theater in Sydney in 1949, Faulkner played Dr Caius in The Merry Wives Of Windsor. Tyrone Guthrie, visiting Australia, attended a performance and urged him to continue his career in Britain. He arrived in London the following year.

While living with his mother on the Stella Maris, a barge moored in Chelsea, Faulkner made an Oxford Playhouse season in 1954, with ‘Margaret’ Smith and ‘Ronald Barker’ – Maggie Smith and Ronnie Barker, as they were then billed. In Stratford-upon-Avon in 1955 he was Sebastian, for £ 25 a week, for Vivien Leigh’s Viola in Twelfth Night, with her husband Olivier as Malvolio, again directed by Gielgud.

Faulkner insisted that Leigh’s Lady Macbeth was the best he had ever seen, and she was followed by The Merry Wives Of Windsor. A BBC “TV clip” of the latter still exists. Although the couple’s guest at Notley Abbey, Olivier no longer works with Faulkner; they turned out to be romantic rivals for Dorothy Tutin, who lived on a nearby barge. Faulkner summed him up as “a ruthless, brilliant and spectacular actor, but ultimately unable to project any real emotion”.

Faulkner’s first film was as a traveler complicating John Mills’ alibi in Mr Denning Drives North (1951). For whiskey galore! Director Alexander Mackendrick, Faulkner was part of Anthony Quinn’s pirate crew in A High Wind In Jamaica (1965).

One of their captive children was played by Martin Amis, 15, “who was only 10,” and for a dance sequence choreographed by Faulkner, “didn’t move his legs … thing.”

There was an unwanted coda when Amis gave the actor’s name to a murder suspect in his novel, Night Train (1997). Faulkner’s reaction was that he “was ready to parry the little nerd.”

He made his flamenco dance debut at the Royal Court Theater Club in 1957, and played several characters, including the Devilishly Laughing Prince John, in Richard the Lionheart (1961-63), impersonating other, older swashbucklers from ITV, right down to its theme. song.

Faulkner’s return to Stratford in 1970, for a Royal Shakespeare Company season, saw the first staging of his Lorca Project, for which he persuaded fellow RSC players Ben Kingsley, as a doomed poet, and Helen Mirren, as the embodiment of death, to participate. .

After an adaptation of Radio 3 in 1976, he toured with it a decade later, before opening at Lyric, Hammersmith. Later expanded into the musical staff, and subtitled An Evocation, he relaunched it almost every year until 1994, in places such as the Purcell Hall and the Donmar Warehouse.

Another autobiographical solo show, Losing My Marbles (Jermyn Street Theater, 1999), showed his ability to do another double back-flip and land on his feet.

For The Guardian and The Independent in the 1990s, he wrote reviews and articles on Spain. After a stroke ended his performing career, he published an autobiography, Inside Trader, in 2012.

His marriage to Ann, a model nicknamed Bobo, lasted from 1963 to 1973. Their daughter, Sasha, survives him, with three grandchildren.

GAVIN GAUGHAN