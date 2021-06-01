Entertainment
John Barrowman thanks fans for their support after allegations of conduct
John Barrowman thanked his fans for the countless messages of support he has received since being accused of exposing himself on the set of Doctor Who and Torchwood.
The 54-year-old actor has admitted to being ‘ridiculous’ on the sets of the two BBC sci-fi shows last month, and has now reached out to those who have supported him and sent him their love for the past few years. weeks. .
In a video posted to Twitter, he said: Hi everyone, it’s John, and I just want to say thank you very much to my family of fans and everyone who has reached out with the countless messages of support over the course. the last few weeks.
It has meant a lot to me and really touched me to know that people are supporting me and standing by my side and sending their love and all their thanks and kind words.
Lots of love and thank you.
John who played Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and played the character of the spinoff series Torchwood has previously insisted that his “cheerful demeanor” was “only intended to entertain his colleagues on set and in backstage “.
Speaking in May, he said: “Looking back, I understand that the upset may have been caused by my rambunctious behavior and I have apologized previously.
“Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behavior have also changed.”
The actor previously apologized for his actions in 2008, when he admitted he had “gone too far.”
He said at the time: “I apologize for any offense I have caused.
“I was participating in the show’s light, funny jokes, and I went too far.”
However, the stars suspected of misconduct recently led to him being pulled from an immersive “ Doctor Who ” theatrical production.
John was scheduled to appear as Captain Jack in a pre-recorded video in “ Doctor Who: Time Fracture, ” but the show’s producers have confirmed the clip has been removed.
A statement under the FAQ “What’s going on with Captain Jack Harkness and Torchwood on the show?” on the production’s website, it reads: “Immersive Everywhere has made the decision to delete this pre-recording of Doctor Who: Time Fracture.
“We will continue to include content that pays homage to this brilliant show that is Torchwood so as not to disappoint its fans, and are working on an exciting storyline to be announced shortly. (Sic)”
