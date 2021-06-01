Entertainment
AMC (AMC) Confirms Raising $ 230.5 Million in New Shares from Mudrick Capital; CEO says it’s time to commit a new offense
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has confirmed that it has reached an agreement to raise $ 230.5 million in cash through the sale of shares to Mudrick Capital Management, LP in exchange for 8.5 million shares AMC Class A Ordinary. Equity was raised at a price of approximately $ 27.12 per share. The cash proceeds from this sale of shares will be used primarily for further value-creating acquisitions of additional theater leases, as well as for investments aimed at improving the consumer appeal of existing AMC theaters. In addition, with these funds in hand, AMC intends to continue to explore debt reduction opportunities.
Commenting on the transaction, AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said: Given our scale, experience and commitment to innovation and excellence, AMC is offered opportunities to acquire very attractive theater. For example, we are in talks with several owners of superb theaters formerly operated by Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters. With this agreement with Mudrick Capital, we have raised funds that will allow us to be aggressive in finding the most valuable theatrical assets, as well as making other strategic investments in our business and pursuing debt reduction opportunities.
Aron added, given that AMC is raising hundreds of millions of dollars, this is an extremely positive outcome for our shareholders. It was achieved through the issuance of only 8.5 million shares, representing less than 1.7% of our issued share capital and only a small portion of our typical daily trading volume. This transaction underscores the real benefit of having authorized share capital so that we can opportunistically capitalize on opportunities for creating shareholder value as they arise.
Aron concluded: With our increased liquidity, an increasingly vaccinated population, and the imminent release of new blockbuster movie titles, it’s time for AMC to start over.
