‘Baghban’ and other Bollywood movies to watch occasionally





June 1 marks the celebration of World Parents' Day around the world. The day is celebrated by children making gestures of love, respect and gratitude to their parents. The opportunity was coined by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012, which believes that parents are the anchor of a family and try to give their children the best possible life. The occasion honors parents for all they do for their children. On that note, here is a list of Bollywood movies that have cherished the bond between parents and children; looked. Parents Day 2021 Films to watch occasionally Baghban Director Ravi Chopra was released in India on October 2, 2003 and received critical acclaim. It revolved around a couple, Raj and Pooja Malhotra, married for 40 years and the former has just retired, hoping to now be able to live with their four sons and their families. However, none of his four sons wants to take care of them and especially not together, because Raj and Pooja live separately. Further on, the film follows the entry of Rajs adopted son, Alok Raj, who is indebted to the elderly couple for everything they have provided and takes great care of them. In the end, the biological Malhotras children realize their mistake and ask their parents for forgiveness, but the couple refuse them and deny them. Dil dhadakne do The film follows a Delhi-based business family, which consists of Kamal and Neelam Mehra along with their children, Ayesha and Kabir, who adore their siblings. Their life goes haywire with an interesting turn of events aboard a cruise ship, where the Mehras celebrate their 25th birthday, along with a group of their other business friends. In the end, the parents and children who have severed ties settle things between them and become a united and happy family again. 2 states The star of Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor is a direct adaptation of the book of the same name written by Chetan Bhagat. The film follows how two students from IIM Ahmedabad fall in love but their families do not approve of them as the boy is a North Indian while the girl is a South Indian. 2 states concludes with the two families realizing that it's two people who keep each other happy that matter most.







