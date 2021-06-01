Theaters made a comeback over Memorial Day weekend





Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe star in “A Quiet Place Part II”. Paramount Pictures The box office is rebounding. Over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, North American theaters totaled nearly $ 100 million in ticket sales, the best performance since the start of the pandemic. Although less than half of the $ 232 million transported over the same weekend in 2019, that weekend is an indicator for the film industry. “Any studio executive’s belief that a movie belongs to streaming, this model is shaken by the numbers [from this weekend]Bow Tie Cinemas COO Joseph Masher told CNBC’s Worldwide Exchange on Tuesday. [movies] is exclusive to the theater. We proved it this weekend. “ The weekend boasted $ 48.4 million three days for Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II,” the pandemic’s biggest debut movie. For the full four-day holiday weekend, the film grossed $ 57 million. The film opened just before the first “A Quiet Place”, which grossed $ 50 million in its first Friday, Saturday and Sunday in theaters in 2018. Notably, only 72% of theaters were open for the sequel. The film’s strong openness suggests that “demand for theatrical experiences has returned even as some cinemas across the country continue to operate under certain restrictions,” wrote Alexia Quadrani, analyst at JPMorgan, in a research note to investors on Tuesday. Emma Stone stars as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s “Cruella”. Disney Disney’s “Cruella” added an additional $ 27 million for the four-day weekend, a more low-key result as the film was made available in theaters and on Disney + for $ 30. A number of studios have started experimenting with different exit strategies during the pandemic while they wait for theaters to recover. Disney created Premiere Access, a one-time cost of $ 30 to watch a new blockbuster feature. As theaters reopened and vaccination rates increased, the company opted to release more movies in theaters and offer this home streaming option at the same time. Warner Bros. ‘ made the decision earlier this year to release its entire roster on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day. Meanwhile, UniversalandParamount has made deals with movie chains for shorter movie windows that allow studios to place features on streaming services earlier than in previous years. But Masher expects that trend to reverse as the pandemic abates. “Sitting in the room with strangers, even after a pandemic, is something you can’t find anywhere else,” Masher said. “The Conjuring” arrives this week. It will be fine. “In the Heights” is in two weeks. It will also be available on streaming services. Studios are realizing that exclusive cinema is the way to go. “ In fact, while Disney will release “Black Widow” and “Jungle Cruise” in theaters and on Disney + for $ 30, its September release “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will be a theatrical exclusive. Other big hits coming this summer and fall include “F9”, “Dune”, “Snake Eyes”, “Free Guy”, “Eternals”, “The Green Knight”, “The Suicide Squad”, “Venom : Let there be Carnage ”,“ Spider-Man: No Way Home ”and“ No Time To Die ”. “We’re back and not going anywhere,” Masher said.

