Curtain up: amenities are back to normal | News | The daily sun of the villages

You couldn’t exactly call it a grand reopening. After all, The Villages recreation centers and entertainment venues have been operating at limited capacity for months. Golf never stopped at all, although adjustments had to be made at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of today, however, the curtain is up. All the way. We were just calling, were back! said John Rohan, recreation director of The Villages. For the first time in 14 and a half months, all equipment at The Villages is now resuming operation at pre-virus levels.

Facilities are returning to their March 2020 capabilities and attendance levels, with a small adjustment, recreation centers will close at 9 p.m.

Otherwise, well, as you were. And if you’ve been to the villages in the past 14 months, you will finally have the chance to taste the lifestyle in full bloom.

It’s definitely about time, said David Williams, administrator of golf operations for The Villages Golf & Tennis. We are very grateful that this community has been conscientious enough to get us to this point.

Rohan described the full reopening as a true tribute to everyone’s desire to remain stable until everything is aligned.

We feel comfortable knowing what we know now, he said. So it’s time for our residents to look back on why they moved here, enjoying the lifestyle and amenities and making the most of their lives.

Watch a show

At Old Mill Playhouse, signs indicating COVID-19 guidelines fell on May 18.

The theater quietly lifted all virus protocols, including requested masks and social distancing and, most notably, limited capacity both in the lobby and in theaters.

We’ve been open for weeks at Lazy Macs, said Spencer Novak, executive director of hospitality at The Villages. All shows are sold because (they are) new for residents.

Novak expects the same to happen with additional offerings starting this week, including the Improv Nights, Trivia Nights and Blazing Pianos shows.

These offers are in addition to stand-up comedy shows Monday through Wednesday and live music outside of the venue. Titles like Cruella, Finding You and A Quiet Place Part II play in the theater.

The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center will open the concession lobby and booths with a newly renovated bar today, said Elizabeth Constant, The Sharons Reservations Coordinator. The site also removed the 6 foot floor markings and increased the limited bathroom capacity. Masks are encouraged, Constant said, but guests are encouraged to do whatever makes them more comfortable.

The Sharon will continue to host performances from the Studio Theater Tierra del Sol with a capacity of 115 people until the end of August, Constant said, and will operate at full capacity on September 5, starting with the pop concert by the Philharmonic Orchestra of the villages.

The studio itself is expected to be open in time for its Season 6 debut show, Broadbend, Arkansas, on September 28 at its San Marino Drive location, she added.

Savannah Center will open at full capacity for the July shows and, in the interim, will operate at 50% capacity. Today, all other COVID-19 guidelines have been lifted in that theater, said Brian Russo, executive director of entertainment.

Basket changes on the course

For golfers, the biggest change will be the reinstatement of the two golf carts per foursome policy on The Villages 12 championship courses. The movement is designed to reduce wear and tear on vulnerable turf near cart tracks. of particular importance after the hot and dry conditions of Mays.

It’s the number of carts that pass the same places each day, Williams said. In combination with the fact that Mother Nature does not provide us with the rain we need, it certainly took a toll on our playing conditions.

If we can reduce that number (of carts on the course) by half, that will only help you.

The deterioration is most noticeable just beyond the tee boxes and before the greens, as the carts tend to leave the carts path in the same location and return to the same general neighborhood.

Every time a tire goes through a blade (of grass) it creates wear, Palmer Legends Superintendent Dennis Swander said in the fall. It is stressing the plant.

The Villages have already recorded over 400,000 championship rounds in five months, Williams noted, a pace that could surpass last year’s record total of over 950,000.

We want to be good stewards of our golf courses, said Williams, especially now who were doing more rounds than last year.

Wiggle room if necessary

There is room for flexibility, noted Williams. The two-cart policy does not apply to most executive courses, where all holes are par 3 and the buggies must stay on the path at all times anyway.

And if someone is really uncomfortable overtaking someone they don’t know, the extra cart is allowed as long as only two carts are venturing down the fairway on a given hole. A cart will have to stay on the way.

You can still take your own cart, Williams said, but the difference is there will be additional restrictions for your group. A cart must stay in the way of the cart.

The Golf & Tennis division attempted to revert to the two-cart policy last October, but the timing was not right. Now, with more than 75% of people aged 65 and over vaccinated in the tri-county area, the comfort level is higher.

Now they were definitely in a different place, Williams said. Much has been lightened, from government offices to local health officials to the CDC. Well, follow what their advice gives us.

The time has finally come

Likewise, Rohan said, rising vaccination rates were among the last dominoes that had to fall into place to make the decision to fully reopen recreation centers.

Our residents were so proactive in taking action and getting vaccinated, Rohan said. In reality, the driving force was the data we received from our national and local health agencies.

After operating at 50% of its capacity in May, the only caps in place in leisure centers will now go to club and group leaders.

Now our groups can go back to what they had normally been, depending on their club leader, Rohan said. If the club chooses to change attendance, that’s fine, but our department’s operations are back to normal.

Rohan also insisted that residents should remain diligent while resuming their living activities.

Let’s use common sense measures to keep protecting each other, he said.

At the same time, it’s a good opportunity to savor what has been missing for all these months.

People can take that deep breath and start socializing, exercising and all the things they loved before the pandemic again, Rohan said. They might even like it more. These things could be valued more than ever because of what we’ve been through. It’s a new perspective.

Daily Sun editor Liz Coughlin contributed to this report. Editor-in-Chief Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or [email protected]hevillagesmedia.com.