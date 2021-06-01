Discover the zodiac signs of 3 iconic Bollywood rom com characters

We predicted the zodiac signs of some famous Bollywood romantic comedy characters based on their qualities, quirks, and personality traits.

Romantic comedies are great. They are filled with romance, drama, action, comedy and more. They keep you hooked and bring a smile to your face. Watching romantic comedies is definitely a great way to lift your spirits and indulge in some feel-good romance. Hollywood and Bollywood are full of many such movies that make you laugh and believe in romance.

When it comes to romantic Bollywood comedies, films like Aisha, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Wake Up Sid, and Jab We Met come to mind. Based on their personality traits, we predicted the zodiac signs of 3 popular Bollywood rom-com characters.

Aisha from Aisha

Gemini

Aisha is obsessed with finding the best match for her friends. She is social, friendly, outgoing and optimistic. Just like a true Gemini, she is thirsty for life and is committed to making the people around her feel special. She is okay most of the time and really wants to find the best man for her girlfriends.

Geet by Jab We Met

Balance

Libras are fun and friendly. They love to make new friends and meet new people. Jab We Met’s Geet is uninhibited and fun to be around. She makes friends everywhere she goes and is adventurous and outgoing. Just like a Libra, she is also a little confused at times but knows how to enjoy life and live it to the fullest.

Dr Mili Chakraborty from Khoobsurat

Aquarius

Dr Mili Chakraborty is genuine, raw and real. She doesn’t pretend and believes in being true to herself, even though she’s in a palace! Much like Aquarians, she is genuine and honest and doesn’t appreciate pretension. She is unconventional and has a unique and distinct personality that sets her apart from the crowd.

