Filipino Third Culture Actor James Tang Speaks About Community as Global Multiculturalism Trumps Asian Hate Acts | Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colorado., June 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Social awareness of global proportions is at the forefront United States. From the historic treatment of marginalized communities to constant acts of violence and other forms of harm to these communities, people are taking action to make a difference.
Culturs, a US-based global magazine read in 208 countries, also regularly takes action. The next print edition (on newsstands the first week of June) focuses on community and how, by working together, we can create lasting change that uplifts our local environments and the world.
The cover of this issue features the third cultural actor James tang, best known for his work on TV shows “Brooklyn nine-nine, “” NCIS: Angels“Now is the perfect time to amplify her voice as we currently experience a wave of violence centered on Asia United States. Born in the United States, Tang spent much of his youth in Thailand. He said, “My family is predominantly Chinese by culture, but I went to an international school with a Western-based education system.”
He talks about his world experience in which he is defined as a “child of the third culture”. Tang’s work in transnational cinema can go a long way in creating understanding among populations growing up in homogeneous national environments rather than globally mobile environments. “I don’t really remember how I came across the concept of TCKs,” says Tang. “I think it was in college at one point that I turned to [a book] this is what gave a label to the experiences I had growing up and being able to relate to other TCKs in college without realizing their exact name. “
Other elements in this issue that aim to broaden thinking, build empathy, and help each of us do our part to create lasting change include the photo essay. “My brown is Beautiful, “in which body-positive Australian East Indian model Swarnali Sikder Das shows off the beauty of her sun-kissed skin and explains why we should all embrace the bodies given to us to broaden our horizons with heartfelt stories that span the five continents. To help us navigate the upheaval that each of us is currently experiencing, an article on “Modern Loss” provides tips on how to navigate today’s tumultuous environment. journalistic accounts that tackle many of our current social justice challenges from a nuanced perspective.
On sale for $ 9.99 at select Kroger, Books-a-Million, and Army and Air Force Service Exchange stores. Visit Cultursmag.com to find a store near you or buy online,
ABOUT: Culturs is a global, multicultural philanthropic brand that brings lifestyle content to culturally fluid populations whose lives are marked by the “overlap” of different cultures during their formative years. The missing “e” in CULTURS represents the hidden diversity of the population. Profits support intercultural education around the world. For more information visit www.Cultursmag.com
