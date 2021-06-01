



Relationships are difficult. Relationships in Hollywood are almost impossible. So when we hear that Hollywood's longest relationship involves a star from New Jersey, that's a big deal. In fact, there are two longtime New Jersey stars who have some of the longest relationships on the Hollywood scene. For example, the great Jon Bon Jovi and his amazing wife Dorothea got married in 1989, making it a 32-year union, and that's great. Most tabloids don't see the two as a Hollywood couple, despite Jon's work in film and television, but we think it should be recognized. Listen to Lou Russo morning on 94.3 The Point and download our free 94.3 The Point app. And then there's Michael Douglas, who married Catherine Zeta Jones in 2000, putting 21 years under their belt. They've been through a lot and are really loved by their fans. Douglas was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2012. But the New Jersey celebrity who takes the cake when it comes to long-standing Hollywood relationships is the legendary Meryl Streep, who married her husband Don Gummer in 1978, according to Stars Insider, making their relationship 43 years old. Just to put that in perspective, Jimmy Carter was president when they got married, and gas was $ 0.65 a gallon according to State. And how about this one. When Meryl and Don got married, the Stone pony was only about 5 years old. Andreas Rentz, Getty Images No, relationships aren't easy, but it's true that love stories don't just happen on the big screen. And apparently the New Jersey stars are pretty good at them. So congratulations to all those local celebrities who beat the odds for love in Hollywood.







