Uncle Nearest Announces $ 50 Million Venture Capital Fund to Invest in Minority-Owned Spirits Brands | state

Today, Closest uncle premium whiskey, the fastest growing American whiskey brand in US history and the most awarded Bourbon of 2019 and 2020 worldwide, announced the formation of the Uncle Nearest Venture Fund. the $ 50 million The fund was created specifically to invest in fast growing, minority-founded and owned spirits brands. According to Fawn weaver, Founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest, it's by design that the moment of the announcement comes on the 100eanniversary of the destruction of Black Wall Street.

“At June 1, 1921, an entire community of wealthy and prosperous African Americans was wiped out in a matter of hours. We are talking about 35 square blocks known as Black Wall Street, ”Weaver said. As an African American, learning this story broke my heart because we as a people were really on to something. Tulsa, Oklahoma. We uplifted each other and created wealth within our own community, and then we showed others how to do it for themselves. We can’t go back and undo the past, but I believe we have full control over our future, and recreating some sort of Black Wall Street in the spirits industry is a great place to start. “

The fund has already chosen its first two investments, with each company to receive initial funding of $ 2 million, respectively Londonmade from Equiano, the first Afro-Caribbean rum in the world founded by Ian burrell and Aaisha Dadral; and Jack from brooklyn, Inc., the first known black proprietary distillery in America after Prohibition, and the maker of Sorel liqueur, beloved by bartenders. Founded by Jackie summers in 2012, Sorel had all the makings of a successful brand when it was launched and immediately gained popularity. However, Summers was unable to secure the funding necessary to develop a successful spirits brand.

“Most people don’t know how expensive it is to start and grow a premium spirits brand in America,” Summers said. “I was not prepared to compromise on quality and did everything to raise the funds necessary for Sorel’s survival, including introducing the brand to the CEOs of some of the most well-known spirits conglomerates. Everyone refused me. Many don’t know it, but I was homeless for about 18 months as I beat the pavement to continue growing my business. I never gave up because I knew it was special and that someday someone would be ready to invest By the time the Uncle Nearest Venture Corporate Fund agreed to do so, we were ready, we were only waiting for capital. “

Thanks to the investment of the Uncle Nearest Venture Fund, Sorel Liqueur will return to the market this summer as an exclusive offer via ReserveBar.com and their fiery change initiative.

“America is made up of about 40% people of color, but they have an incredibly low percentage of spirits brands,” said Lindsay held, CEO and Co-Founder of ReserveBar, the recognized leader in premium spirits e-commerce. “We need to work collectively to change this so that we can open up opportunities for all. We are committed to working with all minority owned brands in the Uncle Nearest Venture Fund. “

After its online debut, Sorel will be rolled out in markets across the country this summer. The brand has already achieved national distribution through Republic National Distribution Company (RNDC), Breakthru Beverage Group, Empire Distributors and several other major distributors, and will be available in more than 40 states before the end of the year.

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey pays homage to the world’s first known African-American master distiller, Nearest Green. Uncle Nearest is currently available in all 50 states and 12 countries, and is sold in more than 25,000 stores, bars, hotels and restaurants, as well as its 270-acre distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn., nicknamed “Malt Disney World”. For more information, please visit Uncle Nearest website, and follow on Instagram and Facebook @unclenearest.

Uncle Nearest Venture Fund was established to invest in minority brands (BIPOC and women) founded, owned and managed with the greatest potential to become long-standing legacy brands. It was founded by the founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Fawn weaver, and is guided by a diverse board of directors, which includes: Keith weaver, Executive Vice President of Global Public Policy and External Affairs for Sony Pictures Entertainment, Lee moulton, Head of partnerships for Google, Carolyn Feinstein, former CMO of Dropbox, Mark McCallum, former Chief Brands Officer at Brown-Forman, Kevin asato, Portfolio management for Republic National Distribution Company, and Minott wessinger, founder of McKenzie River Corporation. For more information, please visit the Uncle Nearest Venture Fund website.

