Catherine Zeta-Jones says her husband helped her escape “vulnerable” situations | Entertainment





Catherine Zeta-Jones believes that Michael Douglas helped her escape unwanted attention. The 51-year-old actress has been married to the Hollywood star since 2000 and suspects that her influence in cinema could have saved her from “vulnerable” situations. She told the Radio Times: “I was very young when I started. Whenever I had to audition, I was never in an environment like this. “And when I moved to Hollywood, it wasn’t long before I met my future husband, so everyone knew I was with Michael Douglas. “I don’t know if it’s [being with Michael] was beneficial, but maybe that meant I wasn’t in environments where I would have been vulnerable otherwise. “ Catherine also congratulated the women who spoke as part of the MeToo movement. She said: “I certainly understand how difficult it is to speak and how brave these women have been.” Earlier this year, Catherine admitted that humor was the key to her marriage success. The actress married over 20 years ago, but they still enjoy each other’s company just as much. She explained, “First of all, we have a lot of fun together. “My husband is 25 years older than me; it’s no secret. Whatever the relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if it weren’t for the ups and downs. The constant is love. and respect. We never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company. “ Catherine also believes that having a flexible work life has helped their romance. She said: “Unlike so many couples, we never had a nine to five hour job where it was consistent. We were in business or on leave. I really work 16 hours a day, or I am. No. It does the same, or not. “So we’ve had huge amounts of time in our relationship where we’re just us.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos