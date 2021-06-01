Khushi Kapoor to debut in Tollywood instead of Bollywood?





Actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s second daughter, Khushi Kapoor, is set to make her screen debut. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the filmDhadak as Parthavi Singh Rathore,next to Ishaan Khatter. Since then, she has continued to be a part of many films over the years, including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,Ghost stories,Angrezi mediumand more. Khushi Kapoor to make her Tollywood debut? According to a report from Sakshi Post, producer Dil Raju, who is good friends with Boney Kapoor, may be able to cast Khushi Kapoor in one of his films. Recently, producers Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor collaborated on the film Vakeel Saab, with Pawan Kalyan. The film became one of South India’s most successful films during the time theaters were allowed to open during the pandemic. The official announcement of the launch of Khushi Kapoor has yet to be announced. It is not yet confirmed whether she will be making her film debut in Hindi or Telugu. Reports suggest that if Khushi decides to make her Tollywood debut, she would most likely work with producer Dil Raju. Meanwhile, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor is very popular on Instagram. She is currently studying in New York City and recently went public with her social media handling. Kapoor has a subscriber base of over 446,000 followers on Instagram. As for her older sister Janhvi Kapoor, she is expected to appear in two films this year. Jahnvi will be seen in Dostana 2,Directed by Collin D’Cunha. The film will also star Laksh Lalwani and Abhishek Banerjee. She will also play the lead role in Good luck Jerry.The film will be directed by Sidharth Sengupta and will be a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu KokilaIn the film, Janhvi stars as Jerry. She announced that filming for the film had ended on March 20, 2021, posting a series of images on her Instagram handle. Earlier this year, Janhvi Kapoor starred as Roohi Arora and Afsana Bedi in the horror film comical Roohi.She was featured alongside actors Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in the film. Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







