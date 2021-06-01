Howard U hopes to ‘make major dent’ in Hollywood’s diversity problem





Howard University is re-establishing its College of Fine Arts as a stand-alone school within the university, and it has just announced that he will name the college after actor Chadwick Boseman, who fought to preserve it when it was absorbed into the big university two decades ago. There has been a lot of talk about the Hollywood pipeline problem. Could having a fine arts school in a historically black university make a difference? People of color reconcile just over 40% of the American population and, in 2020, a proportional number of actors in films, including leading roles. “We’ve seen tremendous progress for people of color on camera,” said Darnell Hunt, dean of UCLA and co-author of the Schools Annual Conference. Hollywood Diversity Report. This is the good news. But, “behind the camera, the progress is not as remarkable,” said Hunt. “People of color make up just over a quarter of directors and writers” and only about 7% of senior executives in the film industry. “The executive suites continue to be primarily run by white males. They’re the ones who make the decisions about what gets the green light, what kind of budget, who’s going to lead, and that has a trickle down effect. “ It’s a huge problem to solve, and Howard University President Wayne Frederick has said a school can’t solve it on its own. “But we will definitely try to dramatically reduce this problem,” Frederick said. Howard already has a fine arts program, but Frederick says that with a dedicated school he can attract more funding, increase enrollment, and start new programs. A model: in 2019, he launched a partnership with Amazon Studios. Fine Arts, Communication, Business, and Law students can take courses co-taught by Howard faculty and Amazon Studios employees. Part of the point is to develop future C-suite leaders. “We have law students, School of Business students, who are interested in the industry on the business side and the ownership side, who can green light films, how to finance them, etc.” , said Frederick. Who runs Hollywood’s business matters, said Victoria Rowell, actor, producer, writer and director. She created and is currently working on a soap opera comedy on BET + called “The Rich and the Ruthless”. “If these C-suites don’t change with African Americans who can pull the trigger and give equal budgets no, you know, $ 2 million to the black producer and $ 20 million to a white producer, then we don’t. ‘let’s not see the parity that stories deserve,’ Rowell said. Another finding from the UCLA report: Movies with lead actors who were people of color or women were more likely to have smaller budgets.

