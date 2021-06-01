AMC Entertainment Raises $ 230 Million for Acquisitions – Deadline





Theater chain AMC Entertainment said Tuesday morning that it had agreed to sell 8.5 million shares to Mudrick Capital Management, raising $ 230.5 million in cash that it will use for acquisitions. Equity was raised at a price of approximately $ 27.12 per share. The proceeds from this sale of shares will be mainly used for the pursuit of “value-creating acquisitions” of additional theater leases, “investments to improve the attractiveness of consumers of AMC’s existing theaters” and for debt relief, the company said. “Given our scale, experience and commitment to innovation and excellence, AMC is presented with very attractive theater acquisition opportunities. We are in talks, for example, with several owners of superb theaters formerly operated by Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, ”said CEO Adam Aron. Related story AMC Entertainment shares Defy Gravity; Up 45% and rising today as the channel surpasses market cap by $ 12 billion “With this agreement with Mudrick Capital, we have raised funds that will allow us to be aggressive in finding the most valuable theatrical assets, as well as making other strategic investments in our business and seeking out debt relief opportunities. “ He noted that issued shares represent less than 1.7% of our issued share capital and only a small portion of daily trading volume. “This transaction underscores the real value of having authorized share capital so that we can opportunistically capitalize on opportunities for creating shareholder value as they arise. “With our increased cash flow, an increasingly vaccinated population and the imminent release of new blockbuster movie titles, it is time for AMC to start over,” he added. The exhibition was particularly affected by Covid and established players who resisted the pandemic recognized that this created opportunities. Marcus CEO Greg Marcus said last month he “would welcome discussions” on Arclight cinemas and Pacific theaters. Decurian, owner of the chain, announced in April that it would not reopen. Its crown jewel is the Hollywood Arclight on Sunset Boulevard, one of the nation’s top grossing theaters, and the adjacent Cinerama Dome, beloved by filmmakers. AMC stocks – which are the subject of aggressive support from retail traders on social media chat rooms – surged in pre-market trading, up over 13% to over $ 29. In an SEC filing disclosing the share sale agreement and accompanying prospectus, the company acknowledged that “the extreme fluctuations in the market price of its Class A common stock have been accompanied by reports of strong and atypical interest from retail investors, including on social media and online forums. “ Stocks have fluctuated wildly from under $ 2 to over $ 36, which she says can create risk for investors. “If the market price of our Class A common shares drops, you may not be able to resell your shares at or above the price you bought them. We cannot assure you that the issuance of shares of our Class A common shares will not fluctuate or decrease significantly in the future, in which case you could suffer substantial losses, ”noted AMC. The volatility in stocks appears to have been caused in part by a short crunch – where coordinated trading activity causes prices to soar, with traders in a short position making purchases in the market to avoid or mitigate potential losses. Investors “who buy at inflated prices unrelated to our financial performance or outlook,” the company said, “may subsequently experience substantial losses as prices fall once the level of short buying has fallen. decreases.”







