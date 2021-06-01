Who is KRK and why Bollywood hates him? Here are the infamous Twitter feuds that made it popular

The internet is a crazy world, where anyone can become a celebrity. Remember the PakistanisPawri ho rahi hai‘girl, andYashraj Mukhate – the man behind the’ Rasode Mein Kaun Tha ‘mashup?

On the one hand, some people are gaining popularity because of their talent, KRK, on ​​the other hand, has become a person celebrity because of his bad mouth and Twitter account.



Who is KRK?

We saw him play in a movie called Deshdrohi. We’ve also seen him lose control of his anger in Bigg Boss on Rohit Verma. He was one of the most controversial candidates and one of the first to be kicked from the show due to his violent behavior. His full name is Kamaal Rashid khan. He is both an actor and a producer. He made his producer debut with the 2005 film Sitam and also made an appearance in Ek Villain with Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

This is a good time to tell all the fools talking about a tweet that I haven’t tweeted, you fear as much as the grammar of that fake tweet and I’m nice. Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 18, 2014

In his own parallel world, he considers himself a big star like SRK. According to reports, his bungalow in Dubai is called Jannat. Conversely, SRK’s bungalow in Mumbai is called Mannat.

What does he do besides bashing celebrities on social media?



According to reports, he had left his home in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh to become an actor. When he failed at this, he embarked on the import-export trade from the Gulf countries. Besides import-export of clothing, it also supplies labor to Dubai would have.



He also has a YouTube channel where he mainly posts reviews of Bollywood movies.

He recently reviewed the latest version of Salman Khan, Radhe. While claiming that Khan filed a libel claim against him due to his review, Khan’s spokesperson said the case was filed for “spreading malicious lies” about Khan and his NGO Being Human.



Aside from threatening Salman Khan with ending his film career, here are other times he’s made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

1. He once spread rumors about Shah Rukh Khan and got a savage response from him.

In the 2014 general election, he tweeted that he would leave India if Narendra Modi became prime minister. On May 18, he posted a fabricated screenshot of this tweet replacing his name with Shah Rukh Khan.

In 2017, Ajay Devgn shared an audio clip of KRK in conversation with producer Kumar Mangat.

Hear what self-proclaimed no. 1 critic and business analyst Kamaal R Khan has to say. https://t.co/wRc7moSlsZ Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 1, 2016

In the clip, KRK admitted that Karan Johar gave him money to spread negativity about Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay, who clashed at the box office with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

3.Vikram Bhatt slapped a libel case against him in 2016.

This happened after I published a 1920 review in London. “He decided to review me instead of the movie. He made some absurd innuendos that called me a fraud, a pimp and other unsavory names,” Bhatt said on social media. KRK then apologized on Twitter.

An FIR was filed against him for his vulgar comments about the LGBTQ community in 2018.

He was convicted of promoting community disagreement, hate speech, obscenity and defamation under the Indian penal code.

5.Sunny Leone had also filed a complaint against him.

This happened after Khan wrote, “I am asking Digvijay Singh Ji to organize a Sunny Leone striptease as part of his wedding and I will pay Rs 1 crore to the Congress Party Fund.”

6. His disparaging, caste-based remarks against Dhanush in a film review on Raanjhanaa.

“Sir, I don’t know if you (Anand L Rai, the director of the film) are from the UP or not, but I am. Across the UP you will find shoemakers and sweepers who look like in Dhanush but you won’t find a single Brahmin looking as dirty as him in the whole UP, ”he said.

WC Fields rightly said, “If you can’t dazzle them brilliantly, confuse them with bullshit.”