Hollywood Celebrities Raise Money to Support California Wildfire Victims





Windsor Vineyards and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy recently featured at the 14th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute enlisted stars including Zooey deschanel, Jeff Bridges, Kim basinger, Fran drescher, Melissa Joan Hart, Ryan guzman, Kevin O’Leary, Denise richards, Sydney sweeney, Sahara Ray, Corbin Bernsen, Jean Smart, Alison sweeney, Camille Grammar, Josie canseco, and Camilla Belle to design one-of-a-kind wine labels to adorn Windsor Vineyards award-winning wine magnums.

“The wildfires and the pandemic have worsened with devastating effect for many Californians in 2020,” said Patricia McIlreavy, President and CEO of CDP. “It is an honor to partner with Windsor Vineyards to bring together two quintessentially Californian items – creative artists and wine – to support the recovery of the state.” “As a Sonomaas a wine company, we feel a great affinity with the local community which has been and continues to be affected by forest fires, ”said Jessica kogan, Chief Digital Officer of Vintage Wine Estates, owner of Windsor Vineyards. “Given Windsor’s 60-year history of producing the most exciting wine labels and personalized bottle engravings, a charity auction celebrating the creativity of today’s most inspiring generational stars seemed like fair. It’s a perfect way for us to help make a real difference and support a cause that is literally striking close to home. “ Celebrity-designed limited edition wine magnums will be auctioned on eBay of June 1 to June 10, 2021 with 100% of the profits to benefit the CDP California Wildfire Recovery Fund. Donations to the Fund will help communities across the state prepare for, rebuild and recover from wildfires. About the CDP California Wildfire Recovery Fund:

The mission of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy is to harness the power of philanthropy to mobilize a full range of resources that strengthen the capacity of communities to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. In addition to providing its expertise, CDP manages national and international disaster funds on behalf of businesses, foundations and individuals through targeted, global and localized grants. For more information visit: http://disasterphilanthropy.org or tweet @ funds4disaster. About Windsor Vineyards:

Windsor Vineyards is one of the three most awarded American wineries in the past 60 years. Windsor was founded by a legendary winemaker Rodney Strong in 1959 to respond to customer requests for personalized wine labels for its wines. Windsor Vineyards continues to be dedicated to the production of fine wines, personalized wine labels and custom engraved bottles for private and corporate clients and gift recipients in United States and abroad. For more information visit https://www.windsorvineyards.com/pop-art-auction SOURCE Windsor Vineyards Related links https://www.windsorvineyards.com

