How Loki may still appear in the MCU after his Disney + show





Loki should have a future in the MCU beyond his series as he’s incredibly versatile, a fan favorite, and highly relevant to Phase 4 storylines.

The first of the series Loki on Disney + is getting closer and many wonder if the iconic character of Tom Hiddlestons has a future in the MCU; here is why the God of Malice should. By giving this beloved character his own show, Marvel is acknowledging that it recognizes Lokis’ popularity and potential, even a decade after his first appearance on the big screen. Since its introduction in Thor and his retaliation as the villain of The Avengers, Loki has been a fan favorite due to his charm and unpredictability. Although the trickster god was killed within the first few minutes of Avengers: Infinity War, his return to the series is certainly not the first time Loki has resurfaced after the MCU’s death. Her disappearance was a fitting ending in that she completed her redemption arc when he died trying to stop Thanos, validating his brothers’ unwavering faith in him. It also added depth to Thors’ story and his overwhelming sense of loss that fueled his actions throughout the rest of the film. However, it seemed a bit disappointing for a character so complex and deeply entangled in the MCU to meet his fate so abruptly. Loki returns in the highly anticipated series that takes place long before the events of Infinity war. It features a 2012 version of Loki who was just apprehended by the Time Variance Authority for breaking reality when he picked up the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Loki could have a lot of potential in Phase 4 of the MCU. Loki, he seems to travel through the dimensions of reality and the different places of the universe in his work with the TVA. It could give Loki a link with many upcoming films including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel is clearly setting up Phase 4 to have a strong focus on the multiverse, alternate realities, and time travel, and Loki seems to fit perfectly into this narrative. The series could even introduce Kang the Conqueror to the MCU, an inter-dimensional being and one of Marvels' greatest villains, before his appearance as the main antagonist in Ant-Man 3. A new way to keep the evil god around and interesting after his series would be to introduce alternate versions of the character like Lady Loki or Kid Loki. In the comics, Loki takes many different forms in his multiple death escapes, including female, childish, and even animal versions of himself. Appearing as one of these forms, perhaps as a Loki from another reality, could certainly happen in the Phase 4 multiverse. In fact, Loki Photos of the ensemble leaked last year show actress Sophia Di Martino apparently in Lady Loki costume, potentially paving the way for Lokis MCU's return, albeit in a different body. But the existence of Loki's alternate forms doesn't necessarily mean that Tom Hiddlestons' portrayal of the character comes after the series. Hiddlestons' contribution and passion for playing Lokiare is a big part of his appeal, and Marvel knows it. Loki has the potential to always be a relevant character in the MCU due to his versatility and unpredictable nature. In all of his previous film appearances, it has been difficult to determine at one point what his true intentions were or which side he really was on. He is a powerful force with his intelligent mind, shape shifting, astral projection, telepathy, and so many other wizarding abilities. He keeps audiences on their toes, is incredibly charming, and has been a key figure in both the MCU and Marvel Comics. Put simply, Loki is too precious a character for Marvel to put him on the shelf forever.









