Jane Levy: I’m a skincare product whore | Entertainment





Jane Levy is a “product whore”. The 31-year-old actress is obsessed with finding new skin care products to add to her routine and has a number of cosmetics to choose from. She told Glamor: I’m a product whore. I also enjoy finding new products, especially finding a product that is not as expensive as something else. The ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ star begins her evening skincare routine by removing makeup and cleansing her face, choosing between a range of oil cleansers and milks. She explained, “At night I wash my face with oil first to get rid of the makeup. There is an oil that I use as a face wash from Living Libations, the smell of incense. .And then I use Weleda Cleansing Milk, which you can get at a health food store. If I don’t wear makeup, I usually only wash it off with one or the other, but if I wear makeup, I use the oil first to break down the makeup, then the Weleda. “ Jane also likes to treat herself to facials after working long hours on set and switches between treatments based on her skin’s needs. She added, “I really indulge in all of this. I’m lucky when I work, the production will pay me to have facials. I work like 14 hours a day on Zoeys so that’s a lot of. makeup applied, and also I’m extremely tired all the time so I really need to take care of my skin. I love HydraFacials, love the RF and the most invasive treatment I have ever received – because I don’t do any botox, filler or cosmetic procedure – micro-needling and love it. “ The ‘Don’t Breathe’ star suffers from psoriasis, but admitted that it’s annoying to be still healthy and cut out on sugar, which helps keep itchy skin at bay. She said: “All my life I have had to deal with a version of psoriasis on my body – it makes me self-aware and it itches and upsets me. “What helps the most is the healthiest lifestyle – but I have to live like a nun. It gets a lot weaker if I don’t drink or eat sugar, but it’s no fun!

