Bollywood movies that portray the LGBTQIA + community realistically

New Delhi: There was a time in Bollywood where gay characters were written in scripts to be treated only as humor. But now time has changed and so has the law! The last few years have seen groundbreaking Bollywood LGBTQIA + films where artists have portrayed LGBTQ + roles with genuine interests.

Unfortunately, the subject is still taboo for our censorship committee. Well, it’s such a shame because we have received some really wonderful films that approach the subject in a unique way.

Most of us love Bollywood and the dose of drama and excitement it brings. We fell in love every time Shah Rukh Khan opened his arms, we danced to songs with grinding (guilty) worthy lyrics, sitting on the edge of our seats when the hero is beaten in an overly dramatic action streak. We took up dialogues, took inspiration from fashion and turned them into trends that have endured for years. Bollywood always finds a way to entertain its audience in some way with its mass appeal and loud but interesting characters. But today it is not about those films.

Every once in a while a little gem of a movie comes along, which makes us fall in love with its relatable script, script, subtlety, and characters. A film that changes the way we see and perceive ideas and challenges us to think beyond our social beliefs.

Here is a list of LGTBQ Bollywood movies and actors who have shown their skills in playing LGBTQIA + roles admirably:

1. Margarita, with a straw

In this film revelation, Kalki Koechlin plays a teenage girl with cerebral palsy. She moved to New York with her mother, a traditional woman, to study at New York University (NYU). She meets and falls in love with a blind Pakistani woman, but she is also attracted to another man, Jared. Through this film, she discovers her bisexuality while balancing her relationship with her mother. It is beautifully executed. The best part of the movie though, is having no actors in the movie. All we could see in the movie were characters with different abilities who shamelessly lived in this beautifully constructed tale. The story is a well webbed narrative with each character adding a different dimension to the story.

2. Aligarh

Based on a true story by Ramchandra Siras, a gay professor at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), this film was shrouded in controversy and was banned in the town of Aligarh. Siras was suspended when he was caught with a man in his living quarters on campus. This sparked a huge uproar with both sides, pro and anti-LGBT, fighting for or against him and his removal from his post as faculty director for being gay. Bajpayee’s performance is full of depth. Aligarh is more of an experience than a movie. I call it an experience because it makes us reflect on their blessed lives and how ignorant we are about the plight of the LGBTQIA + community.

3. Kapoor and sons

The film is about a dysfunctional family where two estranged brothers return to their parents after their grandfather suffered cardiac arrest and come face to face with their parents’ failed marriage. Rahul Kapoor (played by Fawad Khan) is gay but keeps the truth kept until he comes out of the closet at the end of the story. Not once has Rahul Kapoor been called “gay” or “homosexual”. And with zero labels, Kapoor and Sons showcases their character in the most human way. And yes, it is indeed an achievement that deserves to be celebrated. Fawad’s performance was widely applauded by the audience.

4. Bombay Talkies

The duo that made the news!

The film – an anthology of four stories by four popular filmmakers and one of them was “Ajeeb Daastaan ​​Hai Yeh”, both actors play homosexual characters in the film. Randeep Hooda’s character named Dev is a married man in a complicated situation and hasn’t come out of the closet. Saqib’s character Avinash has left his parents’ house in distress because they are ashamed of his sexuality and mistake him for a eunuch. The two actors even have a kissing scene in the movie that has become a talking point for some time. Their sincere performances were greatly appreciated by all. Karan Johar’s Ajeeb Dastaan ​​Hai Yeh, arguably the best of the bunch, sets the tone for what to expect with his bold and vivid banter as the mood goes from light to dark in no time. . Karan tells a complex tale of modern relationships that tears your heart apart! In many ways, it’s a meta-movie about being who you really are. As Karan wants to tell our cinema that it is high time, we have stopped lying to ourselves, time we have consumed cinema not only as music or as a means of escape.

5. Fire

Powerful artists have come together for this film. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das were one of the first to play LGBTQIA + roles in 1996. Five-time national award-winning actress Shabana Azmi played the character of Radha and the actor -director Nandita Das played the role of her sister-in-law. Sita in Deepa Mehta’s Elements Trilogy. The two characters in the film are abandoned by their husbands and fall in love with each other. These were revolutionary roles in Indian film history, because at the time, just talking about the LGBTQIA + community was considered taboo. The brilliant performances of the actresses have received international acclaim.

Deepa Mehta’s work is recognized for its global content and appeal. However, closer to home, this translates into controversy. Among others, one of those films was ‘Fire’ which garnered a lot of criticism around the world but failed to impress many political groups in India due to its subject line which dealt with the relationship lesbian between two sisters-in-law from a Hindu family. The controversy ended with the main cast, Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das, along with their director Deepa Mehta, received death threats and the Censor Board ultimately banned the film in the country.

Do you know of any other Bollywood movies that qualify for LGBTQIA + representation? Let’s know in the comments section!