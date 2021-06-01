Telangana Minister KTR says Sonu Sood is a superhero. The actor reacts

During the Covid-19 crisis, several celebrities offered their support to those in need of medical help. Sonu Sood was one of those celebrities, who went out of her way to help people with medical supplies, oxygen cylinders and concentrators and hospital beds. His selfless work has not gone unnoticed by Telangana’s Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao.

Recently a man who got some help from KTR took to Twitter to thank him. The man had requested an oxygen cylinder for a friend’s father which was delivered to him within 10 hours. The Twitter user called KTR the real superhero and wrote, @KTRTRS @KTRoffice Again, I can’t thank you KTR garu enough. We received the requested #OxygenConcentrator within 10 hours. You have helped many people to this day and we never forget your continued help to TG people. And I have to say this today, you are a real #SuperHeroRed (sic) heart.

In response to his tweet, KT Rama Rao wrote that he was just doing his part to ease people’s pain. However, it is Sonu Sood who should be treated like a superhero. Am just an elected public official doing my little brother. You can call @SonuSood a superhero for sure. Also, please ask yourself to help others in distress (sic), he wrote.

Sonu Sood was touched by the kind words of the Telangana ministers. While the actor thanked KTR for appreciating him, he also didn’t forget to mention how he did so much for the people of Telangana. The actor added that he considers Telangana to be his second home. Thank you very much sir for your kind words! But you are truly a hero who has done so much for Telangana. The state has grown so much under your leadership. I consider Telangana my second home as my place to work and people have shown me so much love over the years (sic), Sonu Sood tweeted.

Sonu Sood was a messiah for hundreds of people who could not afford medical treatment. The actor has worked day and night to ensure that anyone who asks him for help does not come back empty-handed.

