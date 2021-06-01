Hollywood Bowl tickets go on sale Tuesday – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tickets for the 2021 Hollywood Bowl summer season go on sale Tuesday.

The Bowl, like all concert halls up and down in the state, was forced to close in mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The 50-performance season kicked off May 15 with five free, invitation-only concerts for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers. The last of these free concerts will take place on June 26.

The summer season kicks off for the general public on July 3, with Kool & the Gang, immediately following the July 4 fireworks show. Season highlights include a performance by Yo-Yo Ma on September 14, Christina Aguilera on July 16 and 17, and ELLE on August 13 and 14.

“Black Panther” will be screened with live orchestral accompaniment from September 10-12, and “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” will be screened with an orchestra on September 17th.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, which manages the Bowl, said the Bowl will be a predominantly vaccinated venue, with two sections reserved for unvaccinated members of the public who must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Everyone must wear masks.

For more information on how to get tickets, Click here.