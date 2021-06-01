First leak of 5 photos of Indiana Jones before filming





Leaked set photos of Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones 5 surface as production begins to ramp up on the long-awaited sequel.

Leaked photos of the Indiana Jones 5 together gives a preview of the next film. The images were posted on Reddit, showing heavy machinery near a seaside as well as the burnt-out ruins of a stone building. As the article indicates, the shooting of the next installment of Lucasfilm will begin in a few days. RELATED: Indiana Jones 5 Enlists Logan, The Resident Stars The leaked photos are a major development for fans who have been waiting for updates since the film was announced in 2016. Details on the fifth Indiana Jones films are limited, with most of the production still shrouded in mystery. John Rhys-Davies, who played Sallah Mohammed Faisel el-Kahir in two of the previous films, hinted at a comeback but provided little information about the project. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Many notable actors have been added to the Indiana Jones 5 throw away. Hannibal and fantastic beasts and where to find themStar Mads Mikkelson joined the production in April, along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for her work on Chip bag. Harrison Ford, of course, will reprise his iconic role as Indiana Jones himself. RELATED: Mads Mikkelsen Hailed the Indiana Jones 5 Screenplay 2008’sIndiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the fourth film in the franchise, followed the titular archaeologist as he searched for a telepathic crystal skull during the height of the Cold War. With Kingdom of the Crystal Skull occurring in 1957, some believe the fifth installment will take place during the 1960s space race, in part due to comments from director James Mangold. Written and directed by James Mangold, Indiana Jones 5 stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann and Shaunette Rene Wilson.The film hits theaters on July 29, 2022. KEEP READING: Indiana Jones 5 Rumored Plot Involves Nazis, ’60s Space Race Source: Reddit The MCU’s most powerful character has only been seen once – his return will be terrifying

About the Author Dyllan cecil

(52 published articles)

Dyllan is a historian, classicist, and former retail viewer. When not watching documentaries, looking for new books to read, or bothering her turtle, she writes for CBR. Connect with her on Twitter @SailorMarzipan. More from Dyllan Cecil







