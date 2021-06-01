$ 1.1 billion proposed master plan for downtown Jacksonville | Jax Daily Record | Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville developer Steve Atkins has said he wants to lead a nearly $ 1.1 billion redevelopment of predominantly city-owned properties, including the former Jacksonville Landing, on part of the riverside. Downtown Northbank.

At an invitation-only event on June 1 at the Florida Theater, Atkins presented his “Riverfront Jacksonville” redevelopment plan for approximately 25 acres along the St. Johns River.

Atkins, who is the managing director of SouthEast Development Group LLC, has said he will try to persuade the city and the Downtown Investment Authority to pay $ 536 million in a public-private partnership to build 1.8 million square feet of space between the old Jacksonville Landing and the old one. Duval County Courthouse and former City Hall site, renamed in 2020 by DIA as Ford on Bay.

A June 1 press release says the total development will have 2.3 million square feet of programmable space, including outdoor facilities, with a private investment of $ 559 million.



Steve Atkins, Managing Director of SouthEast Development Group LLC, presents plans for Riverfront Jacksonville at the Florida Theater on June 1.

Atkins said in an interview on May 28 that the master plan proposes commercial office space; multi-family mixed-use and condominium for sale; retail; an “entertainment-oriented” hotel; a food hall; and a convention / events center.

“We believe this site is the most important stretch of our downtown waterfront,” Atkins said.

“It is essentially the face of our city. We believe that a master plan will bring it to its best use. “

SouthEast’s sitemap shows 15 acres of public park and riverside plaza space anchoring the private development as well as nine lanes with views of the river from the north.

“Obviously there’s a lot of focus and energy around the parks and downtown parks,” Atkins said.

“What we’ve tried to be very aware of is the importance of this to the community, how it creates fairness in all parts of our community and what it does in terms of giving to the public. the access to the river he really wants. “



The developer says Riverfront Jacksonville would include more than 755 new residential units and 208 hotel rooms.

Atkins offers 10 structures in the three-phase development with mid-rise and high-rise towers for residential, commercial and hotel spaces; a “paseo” commercial center; a marina; and a 500,000 square foot “tech-driven” convection center at the Ford on Bay site adjacent to the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.

Atkins said the underground “parking decks” would provide 3,000 spaces to accommodate residents, customers and guests of the Hyatt and the new hotel.

According to Atkins, the underground parking lot will be designed for resilience, retaining flood and groundwater in the event of a storm surge and pumping after the river recedes.

The developer says he’s been working on the master plan pitch for almost two years with:

• Gensler architectural offices; Nelson Worldwide Inc .; and SWA Architects.

• Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler Companies investment banks.

• Civil engineer England-Thims & Miller Inc.

• Lobbyist The Southern Group.

Through SouthEast, Atkins completed an almost $ 53 million restoration of the historic Barnett National Bank Building Downtown in 2019 and plans to kick off a $ 70.4 million renovation of the Laura Street Trio this year. across the street after years of delays.

Atkins said the investment led him to create a team to conduct market and design research for the nearby riverside.



The marina would include a two-level restaurant, retail and entertainment plaza.

“We started to understand that by doing what will essentially be a $ 120 million investment two blocks from the riverside, we had to be very aware of what was going on on the water,” said Atkins.

City membership

As of May 28, DIA staff and Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration have seen all of SouthEast’s master plan work, according to Atkins.

It’s unclear whether city officials are prepared to accept Atkins’ request for around $ 500 million in taxes.

Atkins said Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler have jointly pledged to fund the initial estimated $ 1.1 billion if the city accepts a set of incentives to repay its share over time.

“So they (Goldman and Piper) recognize the need for a holistic approach,” Atkins said.

“The city has at its disposal a variety of tools for making public investments. We’re not going to tell the city how to fund this, but what we’re doing is providing support, however, they might decide to (do that).

With all but 2.5 acres targeted as state-owned, Atkins is also expected to convince city officials to modify or incorporate taxpayer-backed development plans active on the riverside.

The DIA agreed in February 2020 with New York-based developer Spandrel Development Partners LLC for a $ 136 million mixed-use commercial and multi-family development at The Ford on Bay.

Hyatt officials support SouthEast’s master plan, Atkins said.

If the city agrees with SouthEast’s plan, Atkins said he would enter into negotiations with Hyatt to get its parking lot for the redevelopment.

Hyatt’s parent company, Westmont Hospitality Group Inc., has a contractual right of first refusal for the plot of The Ford on Bay’s 220 E. Bay St. with the town dating from 1998. It has been involved in at least one proposal to setting up a convention or event center on the property.

It’s an issue that DIA board members noted in February 2020 that could slow the progress of the site’s redevelopment as a multi-family.

Westmont Hospitality was included in a development team led by Jacobs Engineering Group and KBJ Architects that twice attempted to submit proposals for the construction of a $ 550 million convention center next door on the Bay Street site. .



A: Public green space with a 12 acre park. B: A 120,000 square foot mixed-use building. C: A 14 story residential condominium. D: hotel with 208 rooms. E: Commercial office space.

The Curry administration rejected one proposal after scoring the highest score in a 2018 DIA request for proposals, while the other unsolicited July proposal was not considered.

DIA officials have said little publicly about negotiations with Spandrel since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, and the final development agreement has not been presented to the DIA.

The city also awarded nearly $ 375,000 in allocations to three national companies in March for a competition to design a 4.5-acre public park on the former Landing site, with a selection slated for October.

The DIA and the city have renamed the site Riverfront Plaza. DIA CEO Lori Boyer announced a plan to bring the remaining land to the market for private development after the park is built.

Atkins said the SouthEast team recognizes the park’s competition but has made no commitment to retain the DIA-selected design if the city agrees to work with it.

“Hopefully some of the best (park) ideas are things that we could work with people on as part of this plan,” Atkins said.



F: Commercial office space. G: Exhibition, entertainment and technology center. H: Residential tower of 27 floors of 410 apartments. I: Marina, restaurant, shopping and entertainment center.

Next steps

A spokesperson for Atkins said SouthEast said in a May 30 email that the company plans to officially approach DIA in July with a development proposal.

If supported by the city, Atkins said there will be at least 12 to 16 months of planning and approval before infrastructure work on the site can begin.

He wants to innovate in two years with a development schedule of five to six years.

“I don’t look at short-term opportunities, I change things from time to time. I look at what the long term goals are, ”Atkins said.

“The truth about developers is that they are only at least as successful as the teams they build and the people they surround themselves with.”