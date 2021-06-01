Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Bollywood Divas Who Looked Like A Dream In A One Shoulder Dress

The one shoulder dress trend has been around for a while now and it looks like it’s here to stay!

Time and time again, we’ve seen our leading Bollywood women bring various sleeve trends and look absolutely radiant in all of them. Even though we haven’t been able to dress up and get out of our homes for quite some time, fashion trends have continued to flourish and rage. From coordinating ensembles and monochrome looks to soft clothing, there are plenty of fashion trends that have caught on this year. But there are trends like denim and flowers that have been around for centuries and are here to stay. One-shoulder dresses are another classic trend. Our leading Bollywood ladies were seen as a dream come true in one shoulder dresses. This style is very versatile and can make even the simplest of outfits glamorous. Here we have some of our favorite one shoulder dresses you can take inspiration from.

Katrina kaif

Katrina still manages to effortlessly ensure that all eyes are always on her with all of her stunning looks. Flowers are her comfort zone and she proved it once again when she was seen in a stunning floral dress by Gauri and Nainika. The blush pink one-shoulder dress featured a silhouette on the floor and it fit the Bharath actress like a charm. Kat kept the summer look minimal and hassle-free by pairing it with simple diamond studs.

Janhvi Kapoor

The resplendent Janhvi Kapoor in glitter? Yes please! The millennial actress rocked a red Julien Macdonald dress adorned with sequins. The one-shoulder dress featured full sleeves and a cutout at the waist that showcased her toned tummy and tummy. There was a group running from end to end. The Dhadak actress let her dress do the talking while ditching accessories and opting for subtle makeup.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has been a fashion inspiration for young girls ever since she entered the industry. She never fails to impress us with her appearance. The young actress looked ready for the red carpet when she was spotted in a black sequined dress by ML Monique Lhuillier. The one-shoulder magnifying gown featured full sleeves and a thigh slit that flaunted Ananya’s toned legs. She completed the look with metallic strappy heels and a messy bun.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Whether she’s walking around town or walking the red carpet, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks mesmerizing in all her outfits. Inspired by inviting bright colors into our wardrobe, Kareena stepped out in an orange asymmetrical cocktail dress with a cutout waistline by Gauri and Nainika. Considering the vibrant hue of the outfit, she went for minimal makeup and paired the midi dress with black open-toed sandals.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar channeled her bubbly and sparkling personality as she was seen in an effortless and airy green octopus print one-shoulder dress from Jodi Life. Crafted from mulberry silk, the block print dress is perfect for summer. The asymmetrical dress featured a ruffled ruffle skirt, sequin embroidery, and a hand-beaded pink rope belt that was cinched at the waist. Bhumi kept it simple, finishing the look with dainty balls and nude pink block heels.

