‘Peace by Chocolate’: Syrian actor Hatem Ali’s latest film premieres at Tribeca Film Festival





A heartfelt refugee drama starring Syrian actor and director Hatem Ali in his latest role, will premiere online at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 17. Based on a true story, Peace through chocolate is the feature debut by Canadian director Jonathan Keijsers and tells the story of a Syrian family who fled their war-torn country after their chocolate factory was bombed and are trying to make a new start in a rural New York town. Scotland, Canada. Watch a clip from ‘Peace by Chocolate’ below: Ali, who died in December last year in Egypt after suffering a heart attack at the age of 58, plays Issam Hadhad, the patriarch of the family who decides to restart the chocolate business, called Peace by Chocolate, despite the opposition of his family. Meanwhile, his son Tareq, played by Syrian actor Ayham Abu Ammar, is torn between his dream of becoming a doctor and his obligation to the family business. The film encompasses themes of immigration, refugees from a war-torn country, the power of food to bring people together, the Canadian dream of growing a small business and thriving, and choosing between your passion and your family, says the Tribeca Film Festival in its description. Hatem Ali died at the age of 58. Getty Images The filmmaker was best known for his work behind the camera, but also starred in a number of titles. Getty Images Hatem Ali attends a screening of “Gunshots” during the El Gouna Film Festival in 2018. AFP Hatem Ali with producer Wassem Al Marzouki in 2012. Getty Images Lebanese actress and singer Myriam Fares with Hatem Ali during a screening of “Silina” in Cairo in 2009. AFP Hatem Ali talks with actors during the production of the series “Omar” in Morocco in 2011. EPA Hatem Ali in Morocco in 2011. EPA Hatem Ali, left, during the filming of “Omar”. EPA Syrian actor and director Hatem Ali during the filming of “Omar”. EPA Hatem Ali attends the Damascus International Film Festival in 2009. EPA



The Hadhad family’s real chocolate factory in Damascus, Syria, which they had run for 30 years, was destroyed by bombing in 2012. The family then fled to a refugee camp in Lebanon, eventually landing in Antigonish. , Nova Scotia, in 2016, where they attempted to rebuild their business. Initially selling in local markets, with chocolates made from the family’s small kitchen, the business quickly flourished, which eventually saw them strike a distribution deal. The Hadhad family’s inspiring journey even caught the attention of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who told his story at the UN Refugee Leaders’ Summit in New York in 2016. The Hadhad said they knew what it was like to flee their country, flee their homes and lose everything and they wanted to help by giving back what they could, Trudeau said. Last month, just eight months after arriving in Canada, the family fulfilled their dream and opened a small chocolate factory in their new hometown. It’s called Peace by Chocolate and you can follow them on Facebook. Tareq Hadhad documented his family history in a book, also called Peace through chocolate, released in 2020. We are proud to announce that the Peace by Chocolate book has been nominated for the Robbie Robertson Dartmouth Book Award at the Atlantic Book Awards! Kudos to author Jon Tattrie, who brought new life to the Hadhad family’s journey to Canada in the Pages. pic.twitter.com/8sTVEVmh97 Peace through chocolate (@Peacebychoco)

April 19, 2021 Shooting for Peace through chocolate began in 2017 in Montreal and ended in early 2020. Although the films’ release has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, it will now premiere as part of the online series Tribeca Film Festivals Tribeca at Home. “The pandemic shattered our dreams of launching the film in person with our community, but I’m so happy we were able to complete it,” director Keijser told Canadas CBC last month. I hope this film will change a lot. minds and uplift others, because our history is about hope for a bright future. The Tribeca Film Festival will be held Wednesday through Sunday, June 9-20 in New York City and will feature events in person and online. __________________ Read more: Syrian stars attend Hatem Ali’s funeral in Damascus ‘Eternals’ trailer: first look at Zain Al Rafeea in a Marvel movie and four more takeaways __________________







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos