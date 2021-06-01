Pandemic-accelerated merger wave will transform Hollywood

A paradox: the number of companies distributing mass entertainment is shrinking even as the volume of content explodes

Tech companies that once had no interest in entertainment content are now at the top of the rankings. Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google have the cash to make just about any deal they can imagine, if they want to.

Other leading players like Netflix and Disney now have to figure out how they will compete, given the current possibility that tech giants will continue to expand their footprint in entertainment.

And there aren’t that many chess pieces left on the board. I am of course wondering about Lionsgate. And Sony. And AMC Networks.

It is absolutely stunning to look back and realize that we were just emerging from a major wave of mergers a few years ago. In August 2019, I wrote: In the past two years alone, Disney has swallowed Fox. AT&T ingested Time Warner. Discovery ate the Scripps network. Comcast, which already owns NBCUniversal, inhaled Sky. And now Viacom has merged with CBS. The result is a dramatically shrunken entertainment landscape, even as tech giants, primarily Netflix and Amazon, have entered the arena. Entertainment brands that have dominated for half a century or more are reduced to divisions of big consumer brands.

But what we called at the time a resting point for media mergers to take hold never really emerged. The pandemic has stoked all the underlying problems of the old entertainment companies, creating the possibility of a new wave of mergers. The explosion of exclusive movie storefronts, the faster and more ambitious launches of new streaming services have all played a part in this shift. The changes brought about by COVID-19 have seen the winners win bigger, as small businesses have fewer options than being absorbed. And tech companies have the resources to make those deals.

In a conversation last week with my colleague Diane Haithman, investment banker Lloyd Greif of Greif & Co. recalled that in January, he thought the asking price of $ 5.5 billion for MGM was too much. low. At the time, he said a buyer would cost $ 9 billion – very close to the price Amazon was paying for the old studio. And by the way, he thinks that’s a fair price considering the asset’s value to Amazon.

Like others I’ve spoken to, Greif believes this fusion craze is accelerating, not slowing down – and the bigger players may soon enter bidding wars for diminishing numbers of assets. It’s hotter in the kitchen, he says.

Analyst Rich Greenfield told me he also focused on tech companies and how they would choose to spend their vast mountains of money. We were in a world where content and intellectual property are increasingly valuable, he told me. Not just video streaming. Everyone’s focusing on the streaming wars, but it’s also podcasting, video games with gaming experiences like Roblox, it’s also YouTube.

He added: The ways to harness and create value from excellent intellectual property are developing day by day. Even though Amazon overpaid MGM, as some analysts have argued, Greenfield said, this is just a signal that “tech companies are ready to invest ever larger amounts of money in content.

But Greenfield believes Apple is unlikely to play for one of the few stand-alone content studios remaining – despite having $ 200 billion and more cash on hand. Apple has not publicly disclosed its content budget sincecommitting $ 6 billion reportedon original programming two years ago, but Greenfield believes the tech giant is currently spending more than the $ 17 billion Netflix spent last year. I have contacted Apple for clarification on this since – interestingly – nothing beyond the 2019 figure has been released andthis 2020 reporthuge expenses go unchecked.

“Apple is growing its spending faster than anyone in the media industry,” Greenfield said. I don’t think we pay attention to it. They don’t need to buy anyone.