Denis Villeneuve’s film Dune ends “abruptly”

Dune was one of the most anticipated films of 2020, and after a delay imposed by a pandemic, it is now one of the most anticipated of 2021. Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel from 1965 has already been adapted for the screen by David Lynch in 1984 and the Sci Fi channel in 2000, but something was still missing. This time, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 Director Denis Villeneuve put his considerable skills to work for the project, and Warner Bros. gave it the budget the story deserves, so hopes are high.

Youtube channel Secrets of Dune spoke to someone who has seen the film to get their impressions, and Dune News Net to the transcription. This particular viewer read Herbert’s book and saw the adaptations, so they came to Villeneuve’s film from a fan’s point of view, and they left in awe.

“Don’t make a mistake. Dune was DONE when I saw it, ”the fan said. “I don’t see anything to change and if they do, I assure you it would be a bad call to do so. I hope the studio has taken the comments to heart. “

I was completely in awe, and more than a little sadness, especially because now I saw Dune and had no one to talk to about it. Worse than that, the release date hadn’t been finalized, and not only was I ready to see it again, immediately (and still am), but I’m ready to see the sequel and there MUST be a sequel. .

How long is the duration Dune?

The question of a sequel is potentially tricky, but we’ll get to that later. For now, here’s how the fan describes the length of the film:

I have to say the movie is about 2.5 hours long. It’s hard to assess, they took everyone’s cell phones before we came in, and I’m not wearing a watch. And we sat there for a while before they even started the movie. As you can imagine, this time goes VERY slowly. It’s a long movie, but it doesn’t seem shorter than [Blade Runner 2049] done lengthwise.

Dune is a dense book and Herbert a very deliberate writer, so I’m not surprised to hear that the film takes its time; this seems to be the right approach.

Why Dune to change “jihad” to “crusade”?

Secrets of Dune also asked the fan about Arab influences on the film. Dune mostly takes place on a planet called Arrakis, a desert world populated by indigenous people known as Fremen. Herbert drew on the culture and history of the Middle East and Islam to create his distant future universe, and it makes sense to wonder to what extent this is part of Villeneuve’s vision.

As a white American, I would be lying if I said that recognizing Arab themes is something that I am particularly in tune with. That being said, the footage in this film definitely echoes the common perception of what an American may interpret as reflections of an Arab culture via the Fremen. This movie, however, is slow-paced (not bad at all) and spends a lot of time before it gets to Arrakis, and we only see very little of Fremen. So I imagine that should (hopefully) make a sequel… Arabic themes are perhaps more prevalent in this movie than this one.

Fans have noticed that a particular example of the Arabic language appears to have been deleted from Herbert’s book. In Dune, the main character Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) has visions of a deadly “jihad” spreading through the known universe. Jihad is an Arabic word which literally means “to struggle” or “to struggle”. He has a very long history, but in recent western history it has come to be associated with violent extremism, which I guess is why the movie seems to have turned it into a ‘crusade’, as seen in the trailer:

The word “crusade” has its own baggage, moreover, but let’s move too far in an etymological tangent.

Jason Momoa steals the show in Dune

Instead, let’s move on to the very impressive distribution performance. The fan was “blown away” by Chalamet’s on-screen presence and thought Jason Momoa stole the show as House Atreides swordbender Duncan Idaho. “I had no expectations of him as Duncan and he is now my favorite take on the character.”

Stellan Skarsgård also left an impression as an evil Baron Harkonnen. Fan compares him to Marlon Brando’s iconic performance as Colonel Kurtz in the 1979 Francis Ford Coppola film Apocalypse now. “That’s the vibe I get from this version of the Baron. Although still tall he is not as grotesque as Baron in the Lynch movie, but he is VERY imposing, VERY menacing and as calculating and ruthless as one might expect.

Will Dune get the follow-up he needs?

Okay, back to that talk about the sequel. This Dune the film only adapts the first one half from Herbert’s book. As the fan said, we don’t get to Arrakis for a while in the movie and don’t see a ton of Fremen. “Absolutely NO ONE rides a sandworm, although it’s teased,” the fan revealed. And we don’t see the Baron’s evil nephew, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen at all.

It also means that we don’t see a ton of Chani (Zendaya), a Fremen woman who becomes Paul’s love interest, since she plays more of a role in the second half. “She shows up as visions to Paul, then shows up towards the end of the movie,” the fan said. “It is clear that his role will be further developed in the future. You wouldn’t choose someone like Zendaya to do so little in the movie.

Likewise, we don’t see a ton of the planet’s iconic sandworms, although what we do see leaves a mark. “The sand worms in this version almost make Lynch’s movie look like toys in scale and comparison,” the fan said. “Having said that, they’re CGI, but incredibly compelling CGI. You don’t see a lot of them until the last third of the movie, but they leave an incredible impression.

So where exactly does the movie end? According to the fan, he quits after Paul confronts a Freman man named Jamis, which in the books happens after he and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) had to flee into the desert in exile. The fight against Jamis marks the moment Paul and his mother are officially accepted as Fremen and occurs right before a two-year time jump, so it seems like a good enough time to stop.

Having said that, I don’t like the fan to say he was “surprised by the abrupt end of the movie”. More and more this movie looks absolutely like it Needs a sequel if it effectively tells the story, and unfortunately that doesn’t seem safe. Nothing was announced and Villeneuve seemed quite taken aback when WarnerMedia announced that all of its 2021 films would be released on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time. “Warner Bros. might have killed the Dune franchise,” he said at the time. He also said he wanted to do something “small” after Dune, which implies that he won’t be directing a sequel, at least not immediately.

All of this makes me quite nervous. Hopefully everything will work out and we get the whole story ASAP. And if they are successful, there are many Dune books to review after that, but I sincerely hope we don’t just get the first half of a great movie and wonder what could have been.

Unless there’s another twist in the story, Dune hits theaters and on HBO Max on October 1.

