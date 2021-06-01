McCormick Grill Mates partners with actor Mark Consuelos to launch #GirlDadGrillDad social media challenge to tackle food insecurity





“My relationship with Lola is so special because she is my only daughter. She made me a daddy girl when she was born on June 16, 2001, the Saturday before Father’s Day, and it was the best Father’s Day gift I could have ever asked for, “said Mark Consuelos. Fast forward 20 years, and here we are in 2021, together celebrating Father’s Day and Lola’s 20th birthday on the grill while giving back with #GirlDadGrillDad, it’s amazing! Helping others has always been a central tenet for our family and it’s exciting to see Lola continue as a young adult. “

Mark Consuelos, who learned to grill from his father and spends as much time as he can having fun outdoors with his family, took the opportunity to show off his grilling skills with an exclusive new recipe, Grilled halibut skewers with garlic and herbs. This quick and healthy grilled fish recipe features some of Mark’s favorite ingredients and strikes the perfect balance of flame and flavor with bold garlic seasoning, the mild heat of shishito peppers, and the sweetness of cherry tomatoes. “This year we are celebrating a centuries-old tradition of dads and father figures spending quality time with their daughters, while mastering the traditions of grilling and giving back to those in need,” said Andrew Foust, President of American Consumer Products for McCormick. “As a daddy girl myself, I treasure the times when my daughter Ella Mae go with me. Being passionate about grilling, it is important for me to share my passions with her and pass on the grilling tips and life lessons I learned from my father to her. “ As part of the campaign, limited edition #GirlDadGrillDad merchandise including men’s and women’s t-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts and more will be available through Amazonstart June 1 to June 25, with all the net proceeds ** of these sales for the benefit of Feeding America. “Feeding America is grateful to work with McCormick Grill Mates and Mark Consuelos as a charitable partner of the #GirlDadGrillDad campaign. With food insecurity so prevalent in our country, it is great to be part of an initiative that not only collects resources to alleviate hunger, but celebrates families sharing quality time and traditions through food, ” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “The campaign will help provide 1.5 million meals for our neighbors in need, and we are grateful for that.” For more information on the #GirlDadGrillDad Social Media Challenge, including Mark’s Grilled fish skewers with garlic and herbsMark’s recipe and other grilling tips, visit GrillMates.com/GirlDad and follow the mark on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter. * McCormick & Company will donate $ 150,000 to Nourish America in support of its mission where $ 1 helps provide at least 10 Feeding America secure meals on behalf of local member food banks. ** From June 1 On February 25, 2021, McCormick will donate all net profits from the sale of limited edition #GirlDadGrillDad merchandise sold on Amazon to Feeding America. No less than $ 1.20 of the sale of each product will be donated to Feeding America. To learn more, visit GirlDadGrillDad.com. Note to media: To download high resolution images and other campaign material, please click HERE. About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a world leader in flavoring. With more than $ 5 billion in annual sales in 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other tasty products to the entire food industry, including including e-commerce channels, grocery stores, food manufacturers and food service companies. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Stubb’s, OLD BAY, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Ducros, Vahin, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Airplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy McCormick flavored dishes. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our goal: to stand together for the future of flavor. McCormick envisions a world united by flavors where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visitwww.mccormickcorporation.comor follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. About Feeding America

Feeding America is the largest hunger relief organization in United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security for the people we serve; raises public awareness of the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter. Media contacts :

Katie walker

McCormick

443-422-4795

[email protected] Diana corcoran

Sunshine Sachs

956-763-6088

[email protected] SOURCE McCormick







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos